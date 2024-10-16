Justice Ellison igniting IU football revival: 'I'm not playing for myself'

Running back Justice Ellison sat inside the Indiana football locker room, taking a quiet moment for himself. His eyes wandered around the room, a smile tugging at the corners of his mouth, as he watched his teammates celebrate another victory.

It wasn't just the win that filled the fifth-year senior with pride, it was the sense that he was finally part of something larger than just himself.

After all, that was the reason Ellison came to Bloomington in the first place.

"When I hit the portal, that was the main thing I wanted to do. I wanted to be a part of something greater than me," Ellison said on Tuesday night. "People are desperate, that's what really drew me [to Indiana]. I knew that this is a town that needed it."

After spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Wake Forest, Ellison was looking for more than just another program to exhaust his final year of eligibility at.

He wanted a challenge, a place where he could make a real impact, where the stakes were high, and the desire for success was even higher. Indiana, a program hungry for a revival, was exactly was Ellison was searching for.

"It was a no brainer," Ellison recalled of his swift decision to transfer to Indiana. "I don't need to go anywhere else, I don't need to look anywhere else. I took one visit and that was here. I committed on the spot."

Now, six games into the 2024 campaign, Ellison's decision has been validated. The Hoosiers are off to a historic start to the year and are already bowl eligible.

This season has redefined what Indiana football can be, and Ellison is at the heart of it, something the Ashburn, Virginia native would have no other way.