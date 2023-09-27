BLOOMINGTON - Over the weekend, Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball welcomed three 2025 recruits to Bloomington for unofficial visits: national top-50 forward Trent Sisley, four-star wing Aleks Alston and three-star guard Azavier Robinson were all in town this weekend to visit Indiana basketball.
This weekend was yet another example of Indiana basketball hosting highly-touted recruits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. The Hoosiers have yet to reap the rewards of one of these fall visits for now, but the buzz surrounding the program has been consistent throughout the last couple of weeks.
Sisley is one of Indiana's top targets in the 2025 class. The four-star forward is currently ranked as the No. 48 recruit in the country according to Rivals.
Sisley is coming off a tremendous sophomore season at Heritage Hills High School where he averaged 26.3 points and 10.2 rebounds to go along with 2.9 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. Sisley put up those numbers all while shooting 65% from the field.
The Santa Claus, IN native was recently in Madison on a visit with Wisconsin. Sisley also has unofficial visits scheduled to Iowa, Purdue, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
Alston is a long, 6-foot-9 forward ranked as the No. 60 recruit in the 2025 Rivals150. He secured a scholarship offer from the Hoosiers in April.
The Chicago, IL native – nicknamed "The Serbian Sniper" – has displayed an impressive ability to make shots at all three levels throughout his prep career. His height and length allow him to be disruptive on the defensive side of the floor and defend multiple positions.
The product of Kenwood Academy has received interest from Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon and many others. Indiana is one of many unofficial visits Alston is expected to take this fall.