BLOOMINGTON - Over the weekend, Mike Woodson and Indiana basketball welcomed three 2025 recruits to Bloomington for unofficial visits: national top-50 forward Trent Sisley, four-star wing Aleks Alston and three-star guard Azavier Robinson were all in town this weekend to visit Indiana basketball. This weekend was yet another example of Indiana basketball hosting highly-touted recruits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. The Hoosiers have yet to reap the rewards of one of these fall visits for now, but the buzz surrounding the program has been consistent throughout the last couple of weeks.

Trent Sisley

Sisley is one of Indiana's top targets in the 2025 class. The four-star forward is currently ranked as the No. 48 recruit in the country according to Rivals. Sisley is coming off a tremendous sophomore season at Heritage Hills High School where he averaged 26.3 points and 10.2 rebounds to go along with 2.9 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. Sisley put up those numbers all while shooting 65% from the field. The Santa Claus, IN native was recently in Madison on a visit with Wisconsin. Sisley also has unofficial visits scheduled to Iowa, Purdue, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaWN0dXJlcyBmcm9tIGluLXN0YXRlIGZvcndhcmQgVHJlbnQgU2lz bGV54oCZcyB2aXNpdCB3aXRoIEluZGlhbmEgYmFza2V0YmFsbCBmcm9tIG92 ZXIgdGhlIHdlZWtlbmQuIDxicj48YnI+U2lzbGV5IGlzIGEgbmF0aW9uYWwg dG9wLTUwIHJlY3J1aXQgaW4gdGhlIGNsYXNzIG9mIDIwMjUuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9pdWJiP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jaXViYjwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5QaWN0 dXJlcyB2aWEgaGlzIElHOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMFhXSENi MjZFcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBYV0hDYjI2RXM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgWmFjaCBCcm93bmluZyAoQFphY2hCcm93bmluZzE3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phY2hCcm93bmluZzE3L3N0YXR1cy8xNzA3 MDI5NzIyMTg0NTA3NDAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Aleks Alston

Alston is a long, 6-foot-9 forward ranked as the No. 60 recruit in the 2025 Rivals150. He secured a scholarship offer from the Hoosiers in April. The Chicago, IL native – nicknamed "The Serbian Sniper" – has displayed an impressive ability to make shots at all three levels throughout his prep career. His height and length allow him to be disruptive on the defensive side of the floor and defend multiple positions. The product of Kenwood Academy has received interest from Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, LSU, Oregon and many others. Indiana is one of many unofficial visits Alston is expected to take this fall.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaWN0dXJlcyBmcm9tIDIwMjUgNC1zdGFyIEFsZWtzIEFsc3RvbuKA mXMgdmlzaXQgd2l0aCBJbmRpYW5hIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgb3ZlciB0aGUgd2Vl a2VuZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1 YmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWJiPC9h PiA8YnI+PGJyPlBpY3R1cmVzIHZpYSBoaXMgSUc6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9WdEpIZzNrZWlsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVnRKSGcza2Vp bDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaYWNoIEJyb3duaW5nIChAWmFjaEJyb3duaW5n MTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFjaEJyb3duaW5n MTcvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDcwMjk0MjA0MjEwNDYzMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Azavier Robinson

Robinson has exploded up the recruiting rankings after a stellar sophomore season at Lawrence North High School. The three-star guard boasts great explosiveness and shiftiness standing at 6-foot-1. During his breakout sophomore campaign, Robinson poured in 20.3 points, grabbed 7.6 rebounds, dished out 3.1 assists and averaged 2.6 steals per game. The Indianapolis, IN product checks in at No. 114 in the 2025 Rivals150 and officially received a scholarship offer from the Hoosiers during his unofficial visit this past weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdXJpbmcgYSBncmVhdCB1bm9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0IEkgYW0gYmxl c3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGEgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBJbmRpYW5hIHVuaXZlcnNp dHkgSSB3YW50IHRvIHRoYW5rIGNvYWNoIFdvb2Rzb24gIGFuZCB0aGUgcmVz dCBvZiB0aGUgY29hY2hpbmcgc3RhZmYg8J+Zj/Cfj74gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL09hWGRZQlF6MnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PYVhkWUJR ejJ6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEF6YXZpZXIgUm9iaW5zb24gQWthIOKAnHN0 aW5r4oCdIChAQXphdmllcnRoZWdvYXQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQXphdmllcnRoZWdvYXQvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDU3MTQzODIwNDEx MjA5MTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brian Walsh made a trip up I-69 last week to visit Robinson and his family prior to his visit. There are many schools that have shown interest in Robinson, including Butler, Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma State, amongst others.