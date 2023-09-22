BLOOMINGTON – Another big recruiting weekend is on tap for Mike Woodson's Indiana basketball program as three 2025 recruits descend upon Bloomington for unofficial visits: four-star forward Trent Sisley, four-star wing Aleks Alston and three-star guard Azavier Robinson. It's the latest in a slew of consecutive fall weekends where the Hoosiers have had multiple high-level prospects on campus for official and unofficial visits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting class. Although Indiana hasn't sealed the deal on one just yet, the buzz is still pertinent surrounding the Hoosiers on the recruiting trail. More Indiana Basketball Recruiting: – McNeeley's Texas visit is off, down to Indiana and Kansas – Indiana basketball recruiting cycle keeps churning Here's what you need to know about the trio of '25s on campus this weekend:

Trent Sisley, Azavier Robinson and Aleks Alston are expected in Bloomington this weekend for unofficial visits. (Mason Williams, TheHoosier)

Trent Sisley – Unofficial Visit

If Sisley isn't Indiana's most prioritized target in the class, he's certainly near the top of the list. The Heritage Hills (IN) four-star power forward has had Indiana hot on his tail for quite some time now, and the Hoosiers have continued to show interest in acquiring the services of the No. 48 overall prospect in the class (according to Rivals). During the first week of the fall open recruitment period, Indiana assistant Brian Walsh went to check in with Sisley at Heritage Hills. This past week, the Hoosiers' staff went three-deep inside the Patriots' gym – this time, Walsh was accompanied by Woodson and fellow assistant Kenya Hunter. READ FURTHER: Trent Sisley capitalizing off big summer ahead of junior season Sisley had a monster sophomore season for the Patriots last winter, averaging a double-double – 26.3 points and 10.2 rebounds – as well as 2.9 assists and 2.4 blocks per game on 65% shooting from the field. Sisley recently announced earlier this fall that he'd be playing for Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit, moving from the Indy Heat Gym Rats organization. Sisley was recently on campus for a visit in Madison to check out Greg Gard's Wisconsin program, and has other unofficial visits set for Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue and Notre Dame. More: Sisley says commitment 'likely' coming in fall of next year

Mike Woodson, Brian Walsh and Kenya Hunter visiting Sisley at Heritage Hills this past week.

Aleks Alston – Unofficial Visit

Having only picked up an offer from Indiana this past April, it's a quick turnaround for an unofficial visit for Alston – the No. 60 overall player in the 2025 class. The Chicago native and Kenwood Academy prospect has a number of potential suitors after his services, including Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Georgetown and others. Standing 6-foot-9, Alston's game displays a lot of positional versatility defensively and has the capability to be an effective shot-maker – nicknamed "The Serbian Sniper." Alston is scheduled to make further unofficial visits this fall.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

Azavier Robinson – Unofficial Visit