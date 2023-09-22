Hoosier Insider Visit Primer: Sisley, Alston, Robinson in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Another big recruiting weekend is on tap for Mike Woodson's Indiana basketball program as three 2025 recruits descend upon Bloomington for unofficial visits: four-star forward Trent Sisley, four-star wing Aleks Alston and three-star guard Azavier Robinson.
It's the latest in a slew of consecutive fall weekends where the Hoosiers have had multiple high-level prospects on campus for official and unofficial visits in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting class. Although Indiana hasn't sealed the deal on one just yet, the buzz is still pertinent surrounding the Hoosiers on the recruiting trail.
Here's what you need to know about the trio of '25s on campus this weekend:
Trent Sisley – Unofficial Visit
If Sisley isn't Indiana's most prioritized target in the class, he's certainly near the top of the list. The Heritage Hills (IN) four-star power forward has had Indiana hot on his tail for quite some time now, and the Hoosiers have continued to show interest in acquiring the services of the No. 48 overall prospect in the class (according to Rivals).
During the first week of the fall open recruitment period, Indiana assistant Brian Walsh went to check in with Sisley at Heritage Hills. This past week, the Hoosiers' staff went three-deep inside the Patriots' gym – this time, Walsh was accompanied by Woodson and fellow assistant Kenya Hunter.
Sisley had a monster sophomore season for the Patriots last winter, averaging a double-double – 26.3 points and 10.2 rebounds – as well as 2.9 assists and 2.4 blocks per game on 65% shooting from the field. Sisley recently announced earlier this fall that he'd be playing for Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit, moving from the Indy Heat Gym Rats organization.
Sisley was recently on campus for a visit in Madison to check out Greg Gard's Wisconsin program, and has other unofficial visits set for Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue and Notre Dame.
Aleks Alston – Unofficial Visit
Having only picked up an offer from Indiana this past April, it's a quick turnaround for an unofficial visit for Alston – the No. 60 overall player in the 2025 class.
The Chicago native and Kenwood Academy prospect has a number of potential suitors after his services, including Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Georgetown and others.
Standing 6-foot-9, Alston's game displays a lot of positional versatility defensively and has the capability to be an effective shot-maker – nicknamed "The Serbian Sniper."
Alston is scheduled to make further unofficial visits this fall.
Azavier Robinson – Unofficial Visit
Following an in-home visit by Brian Walsh for Robinson earlier in the week, it's now Robinson's turn to visit Indiana this weekend.
The three-star guard is the No. 114 overall player in the 2025 class according to Rivals, and holds offers from at least 15 schools. Indiana is not currently one of those schools just yet, but the Hoosiers have kept tabs on the in-state Lawrence North guard.
Standing 6-foot-1, Robinson's best asset is his quickness and his ability to score from all three levels. A standout sophomore season from Robinson resulted in him scoring 20.3 points and averaging 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game in 2022-23.
