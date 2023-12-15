Donaven McCulley to withdraw from transfer portal, return to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana, in once again retaining some of its best talent, has notched another recruiting win in the transfer portal.
Donaven McCulley, the breakout wide receiver who emerged into a true No. 1 target for the Hoosier offense in the second half of the most recently concluded season, announced on social media Friday afternoon that he would be returning back to Indiana.
After entering the transfer portal in late November in the aftermath of Tom Allen's firing and the season finale in West Lafayette, McCulley drew significant interest from multiple high-level programs throughout the sport. Among the most talented transfers available, the likes of Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky and others offered for his services out of the portal. McCulley took an official visit to Lexington Dec. 8-10.
But in the end, the Hoosiers keep their top target on the outside, a weapon that new quarterback Kurtis Rourke will appreciate.
It's another significant win for a staff that's continuously built momentum since arriving in Bloomington, already securing the recommitment of Carter Smith, a cornerstone piece and future NFL Draft prospect on Indiana's offensive line.
Indiana's talent evaluation process in the portal has taken shape, and keeping a target of McCulley's ability was of priority for offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan, head coach Curt Cignetti and the new contingent of staff in Bloomington.
McCulley played in all 12 games for Indiana last season, hauling in 48 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns – five of which coming in the final five games of the year. All three marks were team highs a season ago. He was recognized as an All-Big Ten honorable mention for his efforts and was the fifth-highest rated receiver in the conference a season ago, according to PFF. Far and away, his 75.5 grade was the best mark of his career.
The season was just his second complete season since transitioning from quarterback to wideout, where the former four-star QB was a star at Lawrence North High School.
But with star potential already beginning to be realized near the end of last season, the growth forward McCulley induces will be intriguing to monitor and a welcomed development for Indiana.
Most importantly, it will occur in Bloomington.
