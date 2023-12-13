BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the business of the transfer portal, Indiana received some of it's most crucial news regarding this offseason's portal cycle on Wednesday evening. Indiana is keeping one of it's top entrants.

Freshman left tackle Carter Smith, who started all 12 games for the Hoosiers on the quarterback's blindside, announced via his social media page on Wednesday evening that he was withdrawing from the transfer portal.

A redshirt freshman this past season, he returns to anchor Bob Bostad's Hoosier frontline in one of the earliest significant recruiting wins for Curt Cignetti and his staff in Bloomington.