Carter Smith withdrawing from transfer portal, coming back to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the business of the transfer portal, Indiana received some of it's most crucial news regarding this offseason's portal cycle on Wednesday evening. Indiana is keeping one of it's top entrants.
Freshman left tackle Carter Smith, who started all 12 games for the Hoosiers on the quarterback's blindside, announced via his social media page on Wednesday evening that he was withdrawing from the transfer portal.
A redshirt freshman this past season, he returns to anchor Bob Bostad's Hoosier frontline in one of the earliest significant recruiting wins for Curt Cignetti and his staff in Bloomington.
Smith was among the highest-rated tackles on a much-improved Indiana offensive line this past season, certainly impressive given his youth on the line compared to his counterparts.
According to Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed just two sacks on 438 snaps in pass protection in 2023. A cornerstone of the Hoosiers' future upfront, Smith's entrance into the portal drew major interest from high-level programs all over the map.
Now, the new Indiana staff's lone holdover, as assisted by the new staff around him, gets back the most crucial piece of development to Indiana's puzzle on the offensive line.
