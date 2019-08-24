Daily Hoosier: August 24
Seen On The Hoosier
In-Depth Look: Indiana Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule
Indiana Announces 2019-20 Men's Basketball Schedule
Indiana Is Working With Multiple Offensive Line Combinations
Social Media Reaction: Mike Roberts Hired As Indiana Basketball Asst. Coach
Tweets Of The Day
🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/BxdTW2TPTy— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 23, 2019
HBD @kingybingyy1 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/AG7GeeHC6S— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 23, 2019
ATTENTION #IUBB Fans - mark your calendars accordingly! pic.twitter.com/I9P0KNytAz— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 23, 2019
🗓The 2019-20 schedule is here!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 23, 2019
More: https://t.co/ZnITocyy70
Ticket Info: https://t.co/14ghHbX6pT pic.twitter.com/oKeUW7iAUX
That time is here! #FridayNightLights are back. Wishing u all the best of luck from #iufb. Play w #GRIT We Rollin’ #LEO pic.twitter.com/eP8RsIGVcG— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) August 23, 2019
Everyday counts! ⚪️🔴🏈 pic.twitter.com/V6GigvDqxJ— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) August 23, 2019
"Evansville is an extremely important part of Hoosier Nation and I can't wait to have the opportunity to meet so many of our passionate fans."— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 23, 2019
More info on @Archie_Miller's upcoming appearance as part of the Shoulders Family Lecture Series: https://t.co/qn2AK2BZTi
#iufb recruit David Baker had four catches for 57 yards and a score + had three interceptions in @ScecinaFootball’s 28-18 win over Shenandoah.— IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) August 24, 2019
Mark your calendars, @B1GMBBall 🏀 fans.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 23, 2019
Full conference slate ➡️ https://t.co/zCQtoR16ho pic.twitter.com/y8onSTWPJk
Video Of The Day
"This is BIG time."@VicOladipo's reaction to the Robert's Family Indiana Basketball Team Center that he helped make a reality.#IUBB pic.twitter.com/IG4NpnZYVe— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 23, 2019
Headlines
IU Women’s Basketball Announces Big Ten Slate, via IU Athletics -- Link
Aird Seeks To Put Hoosiers To the Volleyball Test, via IU Athletics -- Link
IU shut out by No. 2 UNC in season opener, via IDS -- Link
IU releases MBB schedule, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.