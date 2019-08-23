News More News
Social Media Reaction: Mike Roberts Hired As Indiana Basketball Asst. Coach

TheHoosier.com
Staff

Indiana University men's basketball coach Archie Miller has announced the addition of former Hoosier Mike Roberts to his coaching staff. Roberts, a native of Terre Haute, comes to IU after spending the last eight seasons as Associate Head Coach at UNC Greensboro. To read the full press release, click here.

After the news became official, there were plenty of tweets about the big news for IU basketball. See the stories and reactions below.

Rl9srtxv1hf8krfcgiam
New Indiana basketball assistant coach Mike Roberts (Rice University)

