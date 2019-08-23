Within the next week, Indiana football will finalize its depth chart for the Aug. 31 season opener against Ball State. Multiple position groups have been competing, pushing one another since the beginning of fall camp.

It’s been the Hoosiers’ quarterbacks in the headlines as a starter is to be announced early next week, but the players protecting the passers this season aren’t set in stone just yet.

“We’ve been playing with some different combinations,” Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller said after practice this week. “For the most part we’ve had our ones out there together and in that two group, there’s been some guys playing some different spots. Here lately we’ve been plugging and moving some guys in and out of even the first unit just to kind of get some different combinations going.”