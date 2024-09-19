Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Big Ten releases Indiana basketball's 2024-25 full schedule
On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten conference released the full schedule of Indiana men's basketball's matchups for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Once again, the conference schedule features a 20-game slate, with two games coming in December before closing out the final 18 conference games throughout January, February and early March.

Heading into Thursday's release, the Hoosiers had already finalized their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The non-con slate is highlighted by a home matchup with South Carolina and a trip to the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Indiana also knew its Big Ten opponents for the upcoming season, entering Thursday's full schedule release.

BELOW IS INDIANA MEN's BASKETBALL'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE

* = denotes a Big Ten conference game

10/18/24: Hoosier Hysteria

10/27/24: at Tennessee (Charity Exhibition)

11/1/24: vs. Marian (Exhibition)

11/6/24: vs. SIU Edwardsville

11/10/24: vs. Eastern Illinois

11/16/24: vs. South Carolina

11/21/24: vs. UNC Greensboro

11/27/24-11/29/24: Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas - Louisville, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Providence, Davidson, Arizona

12/3/24: vs. Sam Houston

12/6/24: vs. Miami (OH.)

12/9/24: vs. Minnesota*

12/13/24: at Nebraska*

12/21/24: vs. Chattanooga

12/29/24: vs. Winthrop

1/2/25: vs Rutgers*

1/5/25: at Penn State*(At the Palestra)

1/8/25: vs USC*

1/11/25: at Iowa*

1/14/25: vs Illinois*

1/17/25: at Ohio State*

1/22/25: at Northwestern*

1/26/25: vs Maryland*

1/31/25: at Purdue*

2/4/25: at Wisconsin*

2/8/25: vs Michigan*

2/11/25: at Michigan State*

2/14/25: vs UCLA*

2/23/25: vs. Purdue*

2/26/25: vs Penn State*

3/1/25: at Washington*

3/4/25: at Oregon*

3/8/25: vs Ohio State*

3/12/25-3/16/25: Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

TV designations, as well as tip times, will be announced at a later date

