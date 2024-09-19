Big Ten releases Indiana basketball's 2024-25 full schedule

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten conference released the full schedule of Indiana men's basketball's matchups for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Once again, the conference schedule features a 20-game slate, with two games coming in December before closing out the final 18 conference games throughout January, February and early March.

Heading into Thursday's release, the Hoosiers had already finalized their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The non-con slate is highlighted by a home matchup with South Carolina and a trip to the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Indiana also knew its Big Ten opponents for the upcoming season, entering Thursday's full schedule release.