2025 SPOTLIGHT: Kiyan Anthony
Indiana basketball is still without a commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, but head coach Mike Woodson has started to secure official dates for his top targets in in the coming weeks and months.
Still, despite Indiana waiting for their first pledge in the 2024 class, the Hooisers are starting to show some increased attention to prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.
The Hoosier will highlight some early recruiting targets for Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class.
RECRUITMENT UPDATE
Kiyan Anthony was one of the biggest stock risers this summer after stringing together strong play on the Nike EYBL circuit for a few months.
Anthony didn't see a large influx of scholarship offers -- he still is only reporting about a dozen -- but Seton Hall, Tennessee, Illinois and West Virginia offered him a scholarship in May. Indiana has also extended a scholarship, along with Syracuse -- which is where his dad Carmelo Anthony played for a year.
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson coached Carmelo for two seasons when Woodson was with the New York Knicks and the two have maintained a relationship. Kiyan was only a boy when Carmelo was starring for the Knicks, but he has memories of being in the locker room and has a good personal relationship with Woodson.
"He used to always show me love," Kiyan said of his relationship with Woodson. "I feel like I can talk to him about anything. He's like a mentor to me. And even though he was coaching my dad, he used to always give me pointers, which was great."
SCOUTING REPORT
Carmelo was known as a scorer in the NBA, but Kyan is a much different talent -- he seems to prefer distributing to his teammates who can finish. But there are still some good scoring flashes from Kiyan, he's just lacking the necessary consistency right now.
""If my shot is not falling, I'll go to the line and make free throws," Anthony said, "I'll get going from there. With passing, I'm trying to get better with it. ... I try to get my teammates better and let the game come to me. So my teammates, whenever I pass it to them in the paint, they always go finish. They always go dunk or get an and-1 or something like that. I look for that when they're open."
Kiyan has impressive length, which helps him on the defensive side. He'll need to add strength at the college level to reach his full potential as a defender. But because of his size, he should have the ability to guard a couple of positions on the defensive side.
