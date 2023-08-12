Indiana basketball is still without a commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, but head coach Mike Woodson has started to secure official dates for his top targets in in the coming weeks and months. Still, despite Indiana waiting for their first pledge in the 2024 class, the Hooisers are starting to show some increased attention to prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. The Hoosier will highlight some early recruiting targets for Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class. PREVIOUS PROFILES: Mikel Brown Darryn Peterson Akai Fleming Jacob Wilkins Aleks Alston Meleek Thomas Jalen Haralson

RECRUITMENT UPDATE

Kiyan Anthony was one of the biggest stock risers this summer after stringing together strong play on the Nike EYBL circuit for a few months. Anthony didn't see a large influx of scholarship offers -- he still is only reporting about a dozen -- but Seton Hall, Tennessee, Illinois and West Virginia offered him a scholarship in May. Indiana has also extended a scholarship, along with Syracuse -- which is where his dad Carmelo Anthony played for a year. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson coached Carmelo for two seasons when Woodson was with the New York Knicks and the two have maintained a relationship. Kiyan was only a boy when Carmelo was starring for the Knicks, but he has memories of being in the locker room and has a good personal relationship with Woodson. "He used to always show me love," Kiyan said of his relationship with Woodson. "I feel like I can talk to him about anything. He's like a mentor to me. And even though he was coaching my dad, he used to always give me pointers, which was great."

SCOUTING REPORT