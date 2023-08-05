Indiana basketball is still without a commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, but head coach Mike Woodson has started to secure official dates for his top targets in in the coming weeks and months. Still, despite Indiana waiting for their first pledge in the 2024 class, the Hooisers are starting to show some increased attention to prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Starting Monday, the Hoosier will highlight some early recruiting targets for Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class. PREVIOUS PROFILES: Mikel Brown Darryn Peterson Akai Fleming Jacob Wilkins

RECRUITMENT UPDATE

Aleks Alston is the No. 61 overall-ranked player in the 2025 class, according to Rivals and he's already been the recipient of close to 15 scholarship offers. Several Big Ten schools have started to show notable interest in Alston, including home-state Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, though he hasn't taken a visit to any schools to date. May was a busy month for Alston after breaking onto the scene with the Mac Irvin Fire on the Nike EYBL circuit. The four-star prospect earned seven scholarship offers in the month, including schools as far West as Oregon, Arizona State and Cal. Playing at Chicago's Kenwood Academy, Alston has been able to learn the work required to be a high-major player. Last season he was teammates with Dai Dai Ames, who is now at Kansas State. Kenwood Academy's coaching staff has also helped develop several notable college players in the city, including Ayo Dosunmu, Talen Horton-Tucker and Charlie Moore.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

SCOUTING REPORT