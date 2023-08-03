CLASS OF 2025 SPOTLIGHT: Akai Fleming
Indiana basketball is still without a commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, but head coach Mike Woodson has started to secure official dates for his top targets in in the coming weeks and months.
Still, despite Indiana waiting for their first pledge in the 2024 class, the Hooisers are starting to show some increased attention to prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.
Starting Monday, the Hoosier will highlight some early recruiting targets for Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class.
RECRUITMENT UPDATE
Another guard target Indiana has shown early interest in 2025 is top-70 ranked prospect Akai Fleming of Marietta, Ga. Fleming has seven scholarship offers currently, including early interest from Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State and Kennesaw State and SMU at the mid-major level.
Fleming hasn't taken any visits to any universities yet, but was busy this summer playing in various events across the country. On the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Fleming stars for the Atlantic Celtics. But he was also invited to Team USA events where he and the NBPA Top 100.
Fleming made the Team USA U16 team, which was an unbelievably loaded roster headlined by Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat. Darryn Peterson and Tyran Stokes also starred for the U16 squad that won the gold medal after beating Canada 118-36.
SCOUTING REPORT
What makes Fleming a highly touted prospect is his speed off of the bounce. He is fast enough to beat nearly any defender going to either his right or left hand when attacking the basket. But he's also a good enough athlete at 6-foot-4 -- and maybe still growing -- to elevate toward the rim where he routinely finishes with some quality dunks. He also has good strength to fight through some contact.
Rivals ranks Fleming as a shooting guard, but he has a lot of traits of a combo guard because of his scoring ability and prowess playing both on and off of the basketball on the offensive side. He likes to pull up for jumpers when attacking off the bounce, but he's also capable on catch-and-shoot opportunities.
Fleming plays with good pace but is also aggressive on the offensive side in his willingness to go at the rim and hunt shots. He's rarely standing still on the offensive side, which has helped turn him into a strong cutter who is a willing rebounder too.
