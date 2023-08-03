Indiana basketball is still without a commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, but head coach Mike Woodson has started to secure official dates for his top targets in in the coming weeks and months. Still, despite Indiana waiting for their first pledge in the 2024 class, the Hooisers are starting to show some increased attention to prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Starting Monday, the Hoosier will highlight some early recruiting targets for Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class. PREVIOUS PROFILES: Mikel Brown Darryn Peterson

RECRUITMENT UPDATE

Another guard target Indiana has shown early interest in 2025 is top-70 ranked prospect Akai Fleming of Marietta, Ga. Fleming has seven scholarship offers currently, including early interest from Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State and Kennesaw State and SMU at the mid-major level. Fleming hasn't taken any visits to any universities yet, but was busy this summer playing in various events across the country. On the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Fleming stars for the Atlantic Celtics. But he was also invited to Team USA events where he and the NBPA Top 100. Fleming made the Team USA U16 team, which was an unbelievably loaded roster headlined by Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat. Darryn Peterson and Tyran Stokes also starred for the U16 squad that won the gold medal after beating Canada 118-36.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

SCOUTING REPORT