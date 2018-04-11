New Albany five-star senior guard Romeo Langford will announce his college decision at his high school on April 30, his father Tim Langford tells TheHoosier.com . The time is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be open to the public.

Langford discussed his final three for Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi during McDonald's All-American week.

On Indiana: "My unofficial there was real good. I went up there for a game to see how the coaching staff works and how they treat their players on and off the court; on the bench."

On not being able to make it to Kansas for a game: "No it doesn't hurt them. I took my time and watched them on TV. Like today they went to the Final Four. Out of all the teams I probably watched them the most, just because of the distance, it was hard for me to get out there. So I had to take time to watch them. It really doesn't hurt them; I got some good things out of watching them on TV."

On his unofficial to Vanderbilt: "It was real good. It was my first time up there for a game. Same thing as Indiana, I just wanted to see how the coaches coach their players on the bench and off the court, see how they let them play. Also see how the atmosphere was in that gym because I had never been to a game. But the visit was well."

He averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

In addition to McDonald's All-American honors, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster and the Nike Hoops Summit event, and also earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.

The Nike Hoops Summit game will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on April 13. It will be televised live on ESPN2.

