At last week's McDonald's All-American game, 2018 five-star guard Romeo Langford finished with 19 points in a narrow 131-128 loss for his "East" squad.

The New Albany star - who will choose between IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt in late April - played 21 minutes, finishing 7-for-14 from the field (3-for-8 from three-point range), plus contributed six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Rivals.com has new highlights of Langford from the full week of action, including the game and practices.

Those clips are embedded below.