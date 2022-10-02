TAVARES, Fla. – The Hoop Exchange Fall Festival has become the go-to event in early fall for Sunshine State basketball prospects to shine and a great preseason opportunity for under the radar prospects to boost their stock. Rivals contributing analyst Russ Wood was at the Big House for the event and shares some of his takeaways below.



Queen looks like he has lost 30 pounds in the past 12 months and it has helped him step his already impressive game up. A very skilled big man with good hands, feet and impressive size, Queen can finish with either hand around the basket, has impressive footwork and is a really good passer from the high post and the elbow to teammates on backdoor cuts. His recruitment looks like a duel between two Big Ten programs – Indiana and Maryland. Queen recently took an official to Indiana and has one scheduled to Maryland Oct. 21. It won’t be the Baltimore native’s first time on Maryland’s campus, he took an unofficial to Maryland in June. Questions still remain on whether Queen will stay in the 2024 class or reclass into 2023.

Cooper Flagg

Flagg was hands down the most versatile prospect I saw Saturday. Simply put, he can give you whatever you need: ball handling, play making, shot making, high-flying dunks off lobs, rim protection, on ball defense, you get the picture. Despite how well Flagg was playing in the spring, he seems to be playing with even more confidence since his performance with the USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team, which won the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain.

Dylan James

Fresh off his Friday pledge to Georgia, James played aggressively and displayed his improved jump shot. James also showed his playmaking skills but at times he was too unselfish after getting paint touches. James needs to continue working on his jumper beyond 19-feet and get stronger but will give Bulldogs head coach Mike White a long, skilled two-way forward with inside/outside scoring ability and whose best basketball is in front of him.

Asa Newell

Newell’s size, skill and athleticism are elite. A lean, versatile lefty, Newell has an advanced feel for the game. He can grab a rebound, start the break and initiate the offense. He needs to add strength but that does not deter Newell from attacking the rim to score or aggressively seeking rebounds. Since arriving at Montverde Academy, the 2024 forward is more aggressive at both ends of the floor. Georgia’s entire staff was recently in to watch Newell, Florida State is in regular contact as are close to 20 high major programs. Newell backed up his rankings Saturday night.

Alex Lloyd

The next time Rivals.com updates its class of 2025 player rankings look for Lloyd to make his debut. Lloyd has a great feel for the game, controls tempo when he is playing on the ball and is a capable scorer off the ball. Whether he is making perimeter shots, he made 2-of-4 threes when I watched, getting into the paint for a floater or getting all the way to the cup to finish. A good decision maker with a high IQ, continued physical development will unlock his potential. Florida Gulf Coast and Florida State are early offers for Lloyd.

