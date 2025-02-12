Victory at MSU rekindles a glimmer of tournament hope: 'we needed a win'

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- After losing five straight and 7-of-8, Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes were nearing zero. The Hoosiers were desperate for a win to turn this season around -- as with loss after loss, the chances IU would end up playing in mid-March were looking slimmer by the day -- but it just couldn't get a win to keep any hope alive. Indiana had chances to pick up huge wins in its last five games, but fell short each and every time, failing to get a résumé-boosting win after each game fell apart in the final minutes, or even seconds, of these contests, "We've lost some close games. We just haven't been able to finish. I take a lot of pride in that as a coach because the Purdue game was a game we could have won. Maryland at home, Northwestern on the road" Mike Woodson said, explaining that these last few weeks have been tough, especially with the circumstances brought to light last Friday. With a trip to the Breslin Center against No. 11 Michigan State on the horizon, the road wouldn't get any easier, and with Indiana going down by 12 not even nine minutes into the game, Indiana's season outlook was getting bleaker by the minute. After this, though, the Hoosiers turned it around. They immediately went on a 6-0 run to cut the Spartan lead in half, but it didn't stop there. IU ended the first half on a 12-2 run that flipped the script and gave it a 32-29 lead at the break, giving the Hoosiers a glimmer of hope that it could finally turn their season's momentum in the right direction. The second half only made this glimmer grow as Indiana's lead grew, Indiana needing every last possession to win this ballgame, though it seemed Michigan State was always one step behind. Was this because the Hoosiers were desperate? Or because of an off-night from MSU? Whatever the reason, Indiana got a big-time win wen it needed one, possibly reviving its chances at making the NCAA Tournament. Woodson put it bluntly after the game: "we needed a win, bad."

After everything that occurred in the past week, both on and off the floor, Indiana was in an incredibly interesting position, as with the noise surrounding the program, it had seemed like many forgot that there was still the rest of the season to be played. "It's tough, man. They know I won't be back. That's been tough on these guys. It's been tough on me. But we've still got a lot of season left" Woodson said. While IU couldn't get it done in the first game since the announcement against Michigan, the performance against the Spartans proved to be the bounce-back game that the Hoosiers needed, possibly re-affirming Indiana's choice to announce Woodson's departure and give some clarity to the program. Whatever the reason, IU played loose for the vast majority of the game as, after MSU jumped out to its early lead, Indiana dominated the action there on out. This was particularly done in the painted area, as Malik Reneau was sensational late in the game. He scored 16 points in the final 20 minutes, doing so on 7-for-11 shooting, willing his team to this much-needed victory. "Everyone knows what the situation is now so we're just coming together and trying to play as hard as we can every time we step on the court, whether we're home or away. That's what we're trying to do" Reneau said, explaining that his team's situation only pushed them to make a statement in this one, and they certainly did. It wasn't just Reneau though, as Indiana's 2-3 zone worked to perfection throughout the game, perplexing the Spartans at every turn. While this may have seemed like a desperate move, it might as well have been, as IU should have been desperate, as its NCAA Tournament chances would have only sunken further with heartbreaking defeat.

Michigan State's Szymon Zapala, right, guards Indiana's Oumar Ballo in the post during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the B© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images