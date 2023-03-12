Where Indiana stands in NCAA Tournament bracketology on Selection Sunday
The Indiana basketball program enters the final day of the season before the NCAA Tournament in a much different spot than in previous years. The Hoosiers arrive at Selection Sunday with a 22-11 overall record and a 12-8 and third place finish in the Big Ten regular season slate.
Indiana's Big Ten Tournament came to an end on Saturday in the semifinals with a loss to Penn State.
Unlike previous years, Indiana is comfortably in, and now it's a matter of where and who; where will the Hoosiers play and who will be their first round matchup.
According to Bracket Matrix, Indiana is projected as a 4-seed with an average seed of 4.03 across 118 projected brackets. Indiana is projected a 3-seed in six bracket projections and a 6-seed in one. The rest are 4-seeds. It currently is ranked as the third 4-seed.
Indiana is ranked No. 30 in the NET rankings. Here is how its record stacks up in the NET:
Quad 1: 6-9
Quad 2: 6-2
Quad 3: 4-0
Quad 4: 6-0
Here is a roundup of where the Hoosiers sit at the moment just hours away from the unveiling of the full bracket:
FOX Sports: 4-seed
Indiana is a projected 4-seed by Mike Decourcy. Indiana is objected to play the 13-seed Kent State in the first round with a potential second round matchup against the 5/11 seed winner Kentucky and Clemson/Oklahoma State. The are projected to be in the Midwest Region with No. 1 seed Houston.
USA Today: 4-seed
Indiana is a projected 4-seed by USA Today. The Hoosiers are projected to play 13-seed VCU with a potential to play the winner of the 5/12 matchup of Miami (Fla.) and Drake. They are in the East Region with No. 1 seed Kansas.
Yahoo! Sports: 4-seed
Indiana is a projected 4-seed by Yahoo! Sports. It is projected to play the 13-seed Furman. The second-round projected matchup would be against the 5/12 winner of Creighton and College of Charleston. Indiana is in the West Region with the No. 1 seed Houston.
ESPN Bracketology: 5-seed
Indiana is projected a 5-seed per Joe Lunardi at ESPN. The Hoosiers are projected to play the 12-seed Oral Roberts in the first round with a potential to play the winner of the 4/13 matchup of Xavier and Iona. They are slated to be in the Midwest Region with No. 1 seed Kansas.
CBS Sports: 5-seed
Indiana is a projected 5-seed by Jerry Palm. The Hoosiers are projected to play 12-seed Drake with a potential to play the winner of the 4/13 matchup of Xavier and Iona. They are in the South Region with No. 1 seed Alabama.
