The Indiana basketball program enters the final day of the season before the NCAA Tournament in a much different spot than in previous years. The Hoosiers arrive at Selection Sunday with a 22-11 overall record and a 12-8 and third place finish in the Big Ten regular season slate.

Indiana's Big Ten Tournament came to an end on Saturday in the semifinals with a loss to Penn State.

Unlike previous years, Indiana is comfortably in, and now it's a matter of where and who; where will the Hoosiers play and who will be their first round matchup.

According to Bracket Matrix, Indiana is projected as a 4-seed with an average seed of 4.03 across 118 projected brackets. Indiana is projected a 3-seed in six bracket projections and a 6-seed in one. The rest are 4-seeds. It currently is ranked as the third 4-seed.

Indiana is ranked No. 30 in the NET rankings. Here is how its record stacks up in the NET:

Quad 1: 6-9

Quad 2: 6-2

Quad 3: 4-0

Quad 4: 6-0

Here is a roundup of where the Hoosiers sit at the moment just hours away from the unveiling of the full bracket: