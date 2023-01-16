SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- 2024 five-star point guard Boogie Fland discusses his overall game, where his recruitment stands, who is involved, potential timeline and more with Rivals.com.

Indiana offered Fland in June and have recently began to get back involved more in-depth. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and assistant coach Kenya Hunter were in person to see Fland on Sunday at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

Fland plays for Archbishop Stepinac (NY) and PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit. Stepinac lost 52-39 to Simeon (IL) on Sunday. Fland had 14 points but struggled with his shot. He was just 3-of-14 from the field (0-of-7 from 3) and 8-of-11 from the line. He had just one turnover in 32 minutes and was terrific defensively. Had 3 steals and was active with his hands on other passes.

Fland averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 13 games this summer. He also shot 47.1 percent (72-of-153) overall, 36.1 percent (30-of-83) from three and 83.3 percent (30-of-36) from the free throw line.

Fland is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings and is the No. 1 point guard in the class.