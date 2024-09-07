On a night where Indiana set a slew of program records -- including most points in a single game in program history and most yards of total offense in a game in the history of the program -- a pair of underclassmen stole a portion of the spotlight.

Amidst Indiana's historic, record-breaking Friday night win over Western Illinois, two of the newest Hoosiers took the opportunity they were given late in the 77-3 win and they ran with it.

Neither linebacker Rolijah Hardy, nor defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker started Indiana's week two contest, yet by the end of the night, both had stuffed the stat sheet.

In just the second appearance of Hardy's young collegiate career, the true freshman got his chance with the Hoosiers' second unit once the starters were pulled in the second half.

When given that opportunity in the second half of Indiana's blowout win over Western Illinois, Hardy took full advantage.

"I think (Hardy's) got a real chance," Cignetti said postgame. "We like him. He really started to take some steps forward at the end of fall camp, moving to that No. 2 linebacker spot behind (Aiden) Fisher."

The 5-foot-11, 225 pound linebacker recorded a sack, forced a fumble and brought an interception back to the end zone for a pick six all during the final 30 minutes of Friday night's affair, catching the eye of his head coach in the process.

"(Hardy's) a good athlete, he comes from a great high school program -- Lakeland," Cignetti said. "He looked really good when he caught that ball, showed good natural hands, good movement getting in there."

After a two tackle performance in Indiana's week one win over Florida International, Hardy asserted himself as someone who can be a key contributor for the Hoosiers' defense as the season continues -- even if it's not in a starting capacity.