Ty Fryfogle: 'I think I am the best receiver in the country'

INDIANAPOLIS -- The question was a simple one posed to Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, but his smile said there was going to be more to his answer.

At the recent Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, he was asked about a comment Penn State wide receiver Johan Dotson said where he made his own case about being the top receiver in the Big Ten.

Fryfogle smiled and simply said, "I want to be the best receiver not only in the Big Ten, but in the country."

That desire to be the best is one reason why Fryfogle opted to come back to the Hoosiers for the 2021 season rather than test the NFL waters. With an extra season granted by the NCAA due to Covid-19 issues last year, this will be Fryfogle's final season in Indiana, and he has some big goals for himself and the Hoosiers.

"I do think I am the best receiver in the country and my playing is going to show it this season. I have worked very hard to sharpen my skill set. I fell like I have been working to get better on what everyone says I needed to and I am ready for Sept. 4 to showcase it," Fryfogle told the assembled media.

A season ago, there was no receiver better in the Big Ten than Fryfogle.

He became the only player in Big Ten history to have consecutive 200+ yard receiving games in conference play (Michigan State, Ohio State).

The 6-foot-2 receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2020, and he finished with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.

For his career, the IU senior has 112 catches for 1,719 yards with 13 touchdowns.

However, he also heard plenty of areas he can improve on.

And, he saw the pieces of the puzzle coming back that could spark Indiana's first Big Ten title in almost six decades.

"I saw draft grades and stuff I need to improve on. I wanted to come back because it is a special football team and a lot of guys coming back. Looking at the potential of what could happen this season made it special," Fryfogle said.

Joining Fryfogle will be D.J. Matthews, a transfer from Florida State, Jacolby Hewitt, David Ellis and a host of new faces.

And, he will have quarterback Michael Penix back as well in 2021, as Penix rehabs from a torn ACL he suffered last November.

Fryfogle said he feels like this Indiana team can contend with Ohio State and others for a Big Ten title in 2021.

"For sure. We have a lot of great guys coming back. We play in a tough conference week in and week out. Can't overlook anyone. Feel like anyone is favored to win the Big Ten this year and we are working towards that goal every day," Fryfogle said.