Trio of Hoosiers invited to 2022 NFL Combine

Three former Indiana football players have received invites for the 2022 NFL combine taking place in March.

In 2021, McFadden had 77 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection last year and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

For his career, McFadden totaled 216 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Fryfogle had a disappointing 2021 following a record setting 2020 season in which he was named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year. Last season he had 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games and was named a Third-team All-American among many other awards.

His standout performances were back-to-back 200+ yard games, the first Big Ten wide receiver to achieve that feat, against Michigan State and Ohio State.

In 2021 Fryfogle took a step back, collecting 46 passes for 512 yards and just one touchdown. For his career, Fryfogle had 158 receptions for 2,231 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranks sixth in career catches in IU history and eighth in yardage.

Hendershot is Indiana's career tight ends leader with 136 receptions and 1,479 yards. He ranks second with 14 career touchdowns.

The in-state native led the Hoosiers with 46 catches, 543 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He finished second among Big Ten tight ends in receptions (11th nationally), yardage (15th), and scores (T-26th).