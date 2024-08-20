Earlier this week, it was announced that Indiana football's presumed starting right guard entering the 2024 season, Nick Kidwell, would miss the entirety of the season after sustaining a knee injury. "On a personal level it's really hard," Cignetti admitted on Monday. "He put a lot of time into coming back and was rounding back into form. He was part of our initial plans. I feel bad for him because I know what his goals were coming into this season." Kidwell was expected to start at right guard for Indiana this upcoming season in what would've been the James Madison transfer's seventh season of college football. “He started a lot of games,” Cignetti added. “Played a lot of football, good player.” However, with Kidwell now out for the entire 2024 campaign, Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers must now look for his replacement.

Advertisement

Indiana University's Nick Kidwell (55) during the first day of fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

SEE ALSO:

Of the three potential options to shift a starting role at the right guard position, the first player that comes to mind is Tyler Stephens. After Kidwell went down with a season-ending injury in week three of the 2023 season, Stephens shifted from left guard to right guard for Cignetti at James Madison. Stephens, who was expected to start at left guard in his first season in Bloomington, could once again slide over to the right guard spot to replace an injured Kidwell. Throughout the fall, Stephens has taken some reps at the center spot as well, but it's at guard where the Virginia Beach, Virginia native has played most of his career -- he's made 36 appearances and 31 starts between left and right guard. Stephens garnered second team All-Sun Belt honors a season ago with the Dukes, while getting snaps at three different spots along the offensive line.

Indiana University's Tyler Stephens (77) hikes the ball during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)