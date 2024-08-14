PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Offensive lineman Nick Kidwell to miss entire 2024 season with injury

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Indiana football will be without one of its presumed starters along the offensive line for the entirety of the upcoming 2024 season.

Nick Kidwell will miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a knee injury, it was first reported by Pete Thamel.

Kidwell was set to enter is seventh season of college football this year and his first at Indiana over transferring over from James Madison in the offseason.

Kidwell's injury is a major hit to the Hoosiers' 2024 offensive line.

The former All-Sun Belt offensive lineman started 34 career games with the Dukes over the span of the last six seasons, making 54 total appearances.

The Knoxville, Maryland native was expected to be Indiana's starting right guard this season. With Kidwell out, there are a couple of depth options the Hoosiers could turn to.

Redshirt sophomore Bray Lynch has played nine career games during his time at Indiana and could be the next man up on the depth chart.

Another redshirt sophomore, Drew Evans could compete for starting snaps at right guard this season too. Evans has no in-game experience up to this points in his collegiate career.

A third option for Kidwell's replacement at guard is a fellow James Madison transfer in redshirt senior Tyler Stephens.

Stephens has plenty of experience under his belt at both guard and tackle, meaning the Hoosiers could look to get creative in how they deal with Kidwell's injury.

Kidwell may apply for a medical hardship waiver to receiver an extra year of eligibility, however, it's not a guarantee the NCAA will grant it.

–––––

