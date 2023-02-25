Trey 'Crazy Man' Galloway's play pivotal in Indiana's triumph over Boilers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Riding a second half surge that saw Indiana take control of the game down the stretch, Trey Galloway rebounded a missed layup and looked ahead at his options. Streaking ahead -- albeit in traffic -- was Trayce Jackson-Davis, the All-American big man who had been held relatively quiet for the evening.
Galloway found Jackson-Davis in stride, who gathered and slammed the ball in one fluid motion. The thunderous finish sucked the final breath of air out of an antsy Mackey Arena crowd, one that had seen their first half advantage flip early out of the halftime break.
A 17-4 run early in the final 20 minutes included seven points and moments of defensive excellence from Galloway, which set the tone for the rest of the night. With the aforementioned Jackson-Davis struggling to get going, Galloway and Miller Kopp's nights picked up in production. But it was Galloway's performance in particular -- paired alongside phenomenal play from Jalen Hood-Schifino -- that set Indiana's backcourt up for success on the evening.
He's a pest on defense. The scorebook will only show one steal on the evening, but his presence alters plays in the backcourt. Braden Smith was a non-factor as a scoring threat and the combined starting backcourt of Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined for five turnovers on the night.
Galloway had 13 points on the evening, more than doubling his average away from Assembly Hall. Tacking on four rebounds and five assists, you get the sense that Galloway was everywhere on the floor Saturday night. The numbers generally don't lie, but his impact was on another level.
He sunk multiple momentous shots and made winning plays throughout the entirety of the second half. He found himself on the floor over loose balls, chasing down long rebounds and solidifying Indiana's perimeter presence. On top of his offensive output, that's a combination that Woodson knows is deadly. It's why he's such a key in this Indiana team.
"He's been solid, he plays hard," Woodson said postgame. "That's what I like about him. He's got a nice basketball sense in terms of how I want guys to play on the perimeter."
On a night where the 17th-ranked Hoosiers downed No. 5 Purdue, 79-71, Galloway's performance was full of things to like.
Galloway has found himself in a starting role for the entirety of Indiana's conference schedule after Xavier Johnson's injury in mid-December at Kansas, a position he's handled well. He's improved as a ball-handler and his 3-point shot is a legitimate threat this season, perhaps the biggest stride his game has seen. His efforts on the defensive end was a scrappy, nose-to-the-grindstone caliber player have always been his calling card. Now, his game's evolution has him rounding into one of the more compelling factors of Indiana's team makeup moving forward.
"He was excellent defensively, always pressuring the ball, we call him 'Crazy Man' for a reason." Jackson-Davis said on Galloway's performance postgame. "He did all the little things. He was on the floor, and he's going to give it 110 percent when he's out there, and that's what we need from him."
He's made a habit of elevating his play in the midst of crucial victories this year. 11 points versus North Carolina, 20 points in the inaugural conference victory this season, 17 points versus Michigan State and 11 during the first matchup with the Boilermakers earlier this month. At this point, it's not a surprise when Galloway steps up to the challenge of tougher opponents or hostile environments.
"He stepped up big, he's a big spark," Hood-Schifino said postgame. "Defended, hit some big-time shots, he played a really good game."
Throughout most of his time at Indiana, Galloway's role has been to be just that: the spark. Whether it's off the bench; continuing to build on the momentum from the starters or attempting to turn the tide in Indiana's favor, or in his new role as the secondary starting guard, his growth has become one of the most crucial feathers in Indiana's cap.
"Gallo's starting to really mature for our ball club," Woodson said. "He does a lot of nice things, dirty things that most players don't like to do, and that's play defense. Get into somebody."
Whether it's getting stuck in on the defensive end of the floor or coming downhill off a screen, Galloway -- especially in big moments -- is blossoming into a pivotal role for the Hoosiers. Time and time again, he's committed himself to making the plays that are necessary to win, even if it isn't the most glamorous.
His presence on the floor made Indiana better on Saturday night -- his energy was infectious and his game was emphatic. As if his holistic performance wasn't enough of an indicator of his confidence, he tried putting Zach Edey on a poster. He nearly finished it, too.
But as Galloway walked off the floor with his arm draped around Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson, he knows what he brings to the floor each night. Saturday night, he was essential in bringing Indiana their first sweep over Purdue since 2013.
He'll be essential to how many more times this season Indiana walks off the floor victorious this year.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.