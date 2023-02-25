Riding a second half surge that saw Indiana take control of the game down the stretch, Trey Galloway rebounded a missed layup and looked ahead at his options. Streaking ahead -- albeit in traffic -- was Trayce Jackson-Davis, the All-American big man who had been held relatively quiet for the evening.

Galloway found Jackson-Davis in stride, who gathered and slammed the ball in one fluid motion. The thunderous finish sucked the final breath of air out of an antsy Mackey Arena crowd, one that had seen their first half advantage flip early out of the halftime break.

A 17-4 run early in the final 20 minutes included seven points and moments of defensive excellence from Galloway, which set the tone for the rest of the night. With the aforementioned Jackson-Davis struggling to get going, Galloway and Miller Kopp's nights picked up in production. But it was Galloway's performance in particular -- paired alongside phenomenal play from Jalen Hood-Schifino -- that set Indiana's backcourt up for success on the evening.

He's a pest on defense. The scorebook will only show one steal on the evening, but his presence alters plays in the backcourt. Braden Smith was a non-factor as a scoring threat and the combined starting backcourt of Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined for five turnovers on the night.

Galloway had 13 points on the evening, more than doubling his average away from Assembly Hall. Tacking on four rebounds and five assists, you get the sense that Galloway was everywhere on the floor Saturday night. The numbers generally don't lie, but his impact was on another level.

He sunk multiple momentous shots and made winning plays throughout the entirety of the second half. He found himself on the floor over loose balls, chasing down long rebounds and solidifying Indiana's perimeter presence. On top of his offensive output, that's a combination that Woodson knows is deadly. It's why he's such a key in this Indiana team.

"He's been solid, he plays hard," Woodson said postgame. "That's what I like about him. He's got a nice basketball sense in terms of how I want guys to play on the perimeter."

On a night where the 17th-ranked Hoosiers downed No. 5 Purdue, 79-71, Galloway's performance was full of things to like.