Trent Sisley is looking for "family" as his recruitment heats up
As the Hoosiers and Boilermakers squared off inside Mackey Arena on Saturday night, an in-state recruit they're both targeting was in attendance. Trent Sisley is a four-star forward in the 2025 class, currently playing at Heritage Hills High School in southern Indiana. He's been a target of Matt Painter for many years, while the Hoosiers have ramped up their efforts for the top-70 national recruit over the last year plus.
At a recent game for the junior standout, Mike Woodson, Matt Painter, and Notre Dame Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry were all in attendance to watch the Indiana kid in action. After the game, TheHoosier.com had a chance to chat with Sisley and his Head Coach Nate Hawkins.
"It's really cool, especially all in the same night," Sisley said about the trio of college coaches in attendance. "Obviously, I'm getting heavily recruited by all of them. To have them all in our gym is really cool."
We asked him about Indiana's involvement in his recruiting. Sisley replied: "It's been very consistent. I talk to Walsh at least once a week, and Woodson probably every two or three weeks. Just talking to the coaches consistently. They were in early on me and they've stayed consistent with it since."
The Hoosiers will be looking to add a lot of shooters over the next few years, and Sisley has shot close to 40% from three in his three seasons in high school. He mentioned Indiana's staff would like him to "Grab rebounds, be versatile, and be able to step out and hit shots."
"He leads our team in 3-point %," said Head Coach Nate Hawkins. "But we also put him positions to handle the basketball and also play on the wing, which is where I think he'll be best suited at the next level. He could also be a stretch-four at the next level. His motor, and ability to play in transition, he's hard to stop. I'm really proud of Trent."
Hawkins continued: "He has a workmanlike attitude. Number one, I think he's so committed to winning. All three of his years, we've won more games. He's really committed to doing whatever it takes to help our team win. He's just doing an outstanding job."
When it comes to his recruitment and decision, Hawkins noted: "We've really embraced it and been business like. This all started really early on for Trent. But it's been a really fun process, and I'm sure Trent would tell you the same. He's got some great schools that are recruiting him and really want him. A lot of schools around here have really prioritized him. I don't think Trent really feels the pressure. He goes about his own humble way of working. Everything he's got is through his own work."
In addition to shooting and a winning mentality, Hawkins praised Sisley's work ethic, offensive rebounding prowess, and his passing ability. This kid appears to be a winning ballplayer who can do a number of things for your team.
So what is Sisley looking for?
"Family." Sisley said. "Somewhere I can call home. Somewhere that wins a lot. Good coaches. All three of those are good coaches. Wherever I land, I think it will be a good fit for me. I've kind of watched all of them. Watching how they play and players I think I kind of play like, and see how I'd fit in the system."
Fans shouldn't expect the highly anticipated decision anytime soon. Sisley said he wants to get through AAU season this summer, and then possibly make his college choice in "early fall or late summer." The forward is averaging 25 points, nine rebounds, over four assists, two steals, and two blocks per game in his junior season. And when you watch him play, you''ll see even more than just the numbers. There's a reason Trent Sisley is a priority for many coaches in the state of Indiana.
Watch both interviews below:
