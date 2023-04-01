Jackson-Davis averaged 20.9 points per game and 10.8 rebounds for the Hoosiers, leading Indiana to a second consuective NCAA Tournament birth. He will leave Indiana third on the all-time scoring list with 2,258 behind only Steve Alford and Calbert Cheaney.

The Karl Malone Award debuted after the 2014-2015 season and some of its winners include Montrezl Harrel, Deandre Ayton, Obi Toppin, Zion Williamson, Keegan Murray, and Drew Timme. Williamson and Toppin would go on to win the Wooden Award or the Naismith Player of the Year.

“I could not be more excited to receive this year’s Karl Malone Award," said Jackson-Davis. “This is something I share with our coaches and staff, my teammates, family, and all of Hoosier Nation. Thank you to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for this honor.”

Jackson-Davis has told many that he will enter the draft despite having a remaining year of eligibility remaining. His decision to stay at Indiana under Mike Woodson after Archie Miller's firing set the Hoosiers up for success. After a tumultuous couple of years, few can complain about the heights Indiana was able to reach over the past two seasons.

“Trayce has accomplished so much as an Indiana Hoosier and is very deserving of the Karl Malone Award,” said IU Coach Mike Woodson. “When this team was down in early January, he put the entire program on his shoulders, and night after night he made winning plays. He was the best player on the court all the way through the postseason.”

Two visits to the NCAA Tournament, 3-1 against Purdue, and a big victory over North Carolina in Assembly Hall; Jackson-Davis has left many in Hoosier nation with a lot of fond memories. This latest award just adding to their collection.