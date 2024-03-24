Top Michigan '26 draws interest from the Hoosiers
The Janda family in the Detroit area must be very athletic. Joshua Janda, a 6-foot-4, 258-pound defensive lineman who graduated from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, is now playing at Air Force.
Next in-line would be Joshua’s little brother, Jack. What started as whispers of Janda being a promising prospect in the shadow of his older brother has now turned into reality, as Janda’s recruitment has picked up after a strong sophomore season. At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, the younger Janda could be the top defensive end prospect in the state of Michigan in next year’s junior class.
Jack Janda is a little bit taller than his older brother and plays both defensive end and tight end. Described by some as an “athletic freak,” Janda is quick, explosive and very disruptive pass rusher and stout run defender with a nose for the ball. He also displays good hands as a receiver at tight end, adjusting to the ball and making difficult catches look routine.
“I really liked the campus of Indiana and it was a really nice campus with good academics,” Janda said. “The football facilities were super nice and I liked how they were all connected. The coaching staff is really good and I would love to play for them.”
Janda – who also plays basketball – originally played at St. Mary’s but transferred to Detroit Catholic Central and will play under head coach Justin Cessante this season. The Hoosiers offered Janda - who is still just a sophomore - on January 28 and will have to compete for him: Purdue, Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State, Kansas, and several MAC teams are also vying for his services.
“I really like the coaching staff,” Janda said. “(Tight ends) Coach (Grant) Cain was really good. I got to see his coaching philosophies and I’m hoping I can keep building a relationship with him.”
Cain was a carry-over from new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s staff at James Madison. Their relationship could draw Janda toward the Hoosiers, especially when the contact period for Class of 2026 recruits starts this fall.
In the meantime, Janda is heavily focused on developing as a prospect, growing his already-strong frame and improving as a player. Cessante finished 8-3 last season as head coach, losing narrowly in the state playoffs to Northville by seven points. The addition of Janda to the offense and defense could put them over the top.
“I’m getting faster and stronger in the weight room and in throwing with all our quarterbacks, just trying to get ready for the season and a make a run for a state championship,” Janda said.
