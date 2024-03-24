The Janda family in the Detroit area must be very athletic. Joshua Janda, a 6-foot-4, 258-pound defensive lineman who graduated from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, is now playing at Air Force.

Next in-line would be Joshua’s little brother, Jack. What started as whispers of Janda being a promising prospect in the shadow of his older brother has now turned into reality, as Janda’s recruitment has picked up after a strong sophomore season. At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, the younger Janda could be the top defensive end prospect in the state of Michigan in next year’s junior class.

Jack Janda is a little bit taller than his older brother and plays both defensive end and tight end. Described by some as an “athletic freak,” Janda is quick, explosive and very disruptive pass rusher and stout run defender with a nose for the ball. He also displays good hands as a receiver at tight end, adjusting to the ball and making difficult catches look routine.

“I really liked the campus of Indiana and it was a really nice campus with good academics,” Janda said. “The football facilities were super nice and I liked how they were all connected. The coaching staff is really good and I would love to play for them.”