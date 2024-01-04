After spending a season with Saint Francis (PA) where he became an FCS All-American, he earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors with the Dukes last season in the Sun Belt.

A coveted portal target since his entrance in mid-December, the Stafford, Va. native chooses to follow head coach Curt Cignetti to Bloomington to continue his football career with Indiana, where he'll have two seasons of eligibility with the Hoosiers. He was on campus for a visit over the last day or so.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has made another portal splash on Thursday evening in the form of one of James Madison's top offensive producers from a season ago.

Spending his true sophomore season with James Madison in 2023, Sarratt hauled in 82 receptions for 1,191 yards and eight scores, adding a rushing touchdown on one attempt for nine total on the campaign. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch and 91.6 yards per game as the Dukes' top receiving threat. On the year, James Madison finished the season with 11 wins.

He saw 714 snaps in the Dukes' offense a season ago after 644 the year prior at SFU. And by all accounts, his grades were much like his statistical performance throughout the season: stellar.

Sarratt was graded out to a 90.0 on offense, the fourth-highest graded wide receiver in all of FBS last season. For the 2026 draft class, he was the country's top wideout as the feature option of the Dukes' offense.

His commitment to Indiana continues a trend of acquiring skill position players with experience and proven production at the collegiate level. The offensive philosophy this upcoming season, which Cignetti told reporters will be more complex and forced defenses into more conflict than previous iterations of IU attacks have in the past, figures to utilize a large stable of talent all over the field.

In total, Sarratt is the 10th different JMU player to transfer to Indiana this offseason, all a part of the blueprint Cignetti is laying as a foundation for hopeful success and giving himself an extended period of time to create more longstanding recruiting relationships. Many of the portal additions this offseason have been geared toward instant production in the upcoming season or seasons, and there is perhaps no better example of that thinking than with Sarratt's pledge.

he was not only the best wide receiver on Cignetti's team last season, or the best receiver in the conference. Sarratt was one of the country's best targets regardless of level of competition or conference. Under one umbrella, per PFF, the Hoosiers added one of America's best wideouts for the next two seasons in Bloomington.

What an offseason Cignetti and company have turned in so far.