Three and Out: Three recruits IU should offer from the Midwest Camp Series
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
On May 8-9, the Rivals Camp Series made a stop in Indianapolis, and while the weather conditions were less than ideal, the action on the turf at Ben Davis High School did not disappoint.
In this installment of Three and Out, TheHoosier.com takes a look at three players who were on hand that Indiana should consider extending an offer to.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news