TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 8th

The Hoosier Daily: September 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Tweets of the Day
blessed to receive another d1 offer from indiana university!⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/lDzlYUEV5D— Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (@DravynGibbs) September 7, 2020
Standout has an offer from #iufb https://t.co/fNa6tsce6D— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 7, 2020
The evolution of OG pic.twitter.com/tU0KXtbu4o— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 7, 2020
👏 Congrats + good luck, @MikeWoodsonNBA! #ProIU https://t.co/Taar9IoMB6— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 7, 2020
#IUBB Head Coach Archie Miller reached out to Ta’Quan Zimmerman (@buzzzy__) today to discuss Avery Brown’s (@_averybrown3) progression this summer. Avery and Ta’Quan have great on-court chemistry, I got to witness it in July #indianahoosiers #B1G pic.twitter.com/hMsjfzsl1r— Kevin Daniels (@NEScoutingBBall) September 7, 2020
Headlines
IU IN THE NFL ROUNDUP: WESTBROOK MAKES TITANS’ PRACTICE SQUAD-- Hoosier Sports Report
OPINION: Clueless sports fan recreates Coors Field’s Apple Pie Nachos-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten remains without fall sports despite Trump's calls to start the football season-- Indiana Daily Student
What we've lost in Big Ten country, in a fall without football-- Indy Star
