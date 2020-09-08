 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 8th
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 8th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

September 7: Indiana Football Recruiting News & Notes

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU IN THE NFL ROUNDUP: WESTBROOK MAKES TITANS’ PRACTICE SQUAD-- Hoosier Sports Report

OPINION: Clueless sports fan recreates Coors Field’s Apple Pie Nachos-- Indiana Daily Student

Big Ten remains without fall sports despite Trump's calls to start the football season-- Indiana Daily Student

What we've lost in Big Ten country, in a fall without football-- Indy Star

{{ article.author_name }}