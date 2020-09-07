TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
It was quite a week three of high school football for several Indiana prep players with ties to Indiana University, both as current commits or as IU targets in future classes. Here is a look at how some of them fared.
Lawrence North High School quarterback and Indiana University commit Donaven McCulley may not have had the prettiest of nights, but when it mattered most, he stepped up his game and lifted the Wildcats to a huge 28-21 win over township rival Lawrence Central, which is coached by former Indiana University standout Will Patterson.
McCulley was 6-of-9 for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, both to Indiana prospect Omar Cooper Jr. McCulley added 96 yards, including a 55 yard touchdown that decided the game.
Cooper reeled in the two passes for 73 yards.
Indiana 2021 commit Aaron Steinfeldt, a tight end from Bloomington North High School, picked up a 65-yard touchdown reception, as Bloomington North defeated Terre Haute South, 49-14.
Center Grove, the top ranked team in Indiana's Class 6A ranks, upended Carmel 42-0 in a repeat of last year's state championship game.
The Trojans were paced by quarterback and Indiana prospect Tayven Jackson, who 9-of-15 for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Caden Curry again showed why he is one of the top defensive prospects in the country and highly recruited, as he helped lead a Center Grove defense that not only pitched a shutout, but also held Carmel without a first down in the first half and only 143 yards of offense.
