TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

It was quite a week three of high school football for several Indiana prep players with ties to Indiana University, both as current commits or as IU targets in future classes. Here is a look at how some of them fared.

Lawrence North High School quarterback and Indiana University commit Donaven McCulley may not have had the prettiest of nights, but when it mattered most, he stepped up his game and lifted the Wildcats to a huge 28-21 win over township rival Lawrence Central, which is coached by former Indiana University standout Will Patterson.

McCulley was 6-of-9 for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, both to Indiana prospect Omar Cooper Jr. McCulley added 96 yards, including a 55 yard touchdown that decided the game.

Cooper reeled in the two passes for 73 yards.