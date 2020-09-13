TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 13th

The Hoosier Daily: September 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Sources: The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020
#iufb #BigTen https://t.co/KX4Mxz9zLw— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 12, 2020
ICYMI: Top-40 forward Trey Kaufman cut his list to five earlier this week. How his visits to UVA and UNC went, what IU has been telling him and more. #iubb https://t.co/TgDh02HJpZ— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 12, 2020
“It was an opportunity that I didn’t think I could pass up."— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) September 12, 2020
New #iubb assistant explains decision to join Archie Miller's staff.https://t.co/tTf9si8Jt1
Craig Yoho ... see ya later ball.@YohoCraig @HitTraxOfficial @finchcreekfh @NNiswonger @QBaseball523 #PRPHitting pic.twitter.com/J7Wz3wTGqq— PRP Baseball (@PRPBaseball101) September 12, 2020
Headlines
Big Ten leaders may vote on football's return after COVID-19 testing options found: Report-- Indy Star
BIG RIGHTY SLEGERS HAS GROWN INTO A BIG LEAGUE PITCHER-- Hoosier Sports Report
Remembering Indiana’s only victory over Penn State in 2013-- The Hoosier Network
Shoutouts
Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.
Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.
----
