 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 13th
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-13 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 13th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Arkansas linebacker 'loves' Indiana

Sources: Big Ten inching closer to return-to-play vote


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Big Ten leaders may vote on football's return after COVID-19 testing options found: Report-- Indy Star

BIG RIGHTY SLEGERS HAS GROWN INTO A BIG LEAGUE PITCHER-- Hoosier Sports Report

Remembering Indiana’s only victory over Penn State in 2013-- The Hoosier Network


Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

