TheHoosier - Arkansas linebacker 'loves' Indiana

With an offer already in hand from Indiana University, Kaiden Turner got a little better feeling for Bloomington and Indiana this week, as the Hoosiers hosted him on a virtual visit.

The Fayetteville High School (Ark.) junior told TheHoosier.com he loved everything he saw from the Hoosiers, who were the first program to offer him.

“I love all their facilities. What impressed the most with their facilities when I was doing the virtual visit was their weight room, it is massive. It was awesome. They showed me basically everything – the field, indoor facility, weight room, locker room, all of it,” Turner said.

As for the Hoosiers being the first to offer, Turner said it was proof that his hard work was paying off.

“It was an incredible feeling. Knowing that even those pushups at night as a little kid are beginning to pay off. I am incredibly blessed to be in this position,” he said.