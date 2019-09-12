The Hoosier Daily: September 12
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Ten things to know about Ohio State before week three
Hoosiers by the Numbers: Two-Week Overview
Thomas staying patient, starting to identify contenders
Tweets of the Day
#NeverForget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2d03w21UNI— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 11, 2019
Indiana staff will be in today for major five-star target Khristian Lander, a source told @Stockrisers. Michigan also slated in to see Lander at some point this week.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 11, 2019
Five-star guard Caleb Love will meet with Missouri at his school tomorrow, he tells @247Sports. He also noted that he’s no longer going to Indiana this weekend.— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) September 12, 2019
IU Basketball staff letting #KhristianLander @ReitzBasketball @ReitzPanthers know he is wanted in Bloomington, with a before school visit. Lander is also working hard with a #FocusedPurpose #CommitmentConfidenceCourage @EngGordon @AssemblyCall @ZachOsterman pic.twitter.com/kLJgO41cqW— Coach K and Joe (@CoachKandJoe) September 11, 2019
Don Fischer: "You guys have been knocking on this door for quite some time now. It's time to bust it down."— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 11, 2019
Tom Allen (to cheers): "Yes it is." #iufb https://t.co/5k1CRtHt9S
Brownsburg 2020 kicker/punter specialist Clay Chase will be in Bloomington this weekend for the Ohio State game. #iufb https://t.co/bUYCMqWnvW— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 11, 2019
JUST IN: The US Patent & Trademark Office has issued an initial decision on Ohio State's attempt to trademark the word "THE." They have refused the application.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 11, 2019
Headlines
Healthy Whop Philyor sets his sights on Ohio State -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana vs. Ohio State: How to watch, odds, analysis and more -- Crimson Quarry
Ohio State Football: Hoosiers could be the Buckeyes’ first real test -- Scarlet and Game
Limiting Justin Fields in the run game is Indiana’s biggest point of emphasis -- Land-Grant Holy Land
Indiana Week Mic Check: To the Victor Go the Spoils -- Eleven Warriors
