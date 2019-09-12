Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana staff will be in today for major five-star target Khristian Lander, a source told @Stockrisers . Michigan also slated in to see Lander at some point this week.

Five-star guard Caleb Love will meet with Missouri at his school tomorrow, he tells @247Sports . He also noted that he’s no longer going to Indiana this weekend.

IU Basketball staff letting #KhristianLander @ReitzBasketball @ReitzPanthers know he is wanted in Bloomington, with a before school visit. Lander is also working hard with a #FocusedPurpose #CommitmentConfidenceCourage @EngGordon @AssemblyCall @ZachOsterman pic.twitter.com/kLJgO41cqW

Don Fischer: "You guys have been knocking on this door for quite some time now. It's time to bust it down." Tom Allen (to cheers): "Yes it is." #iufb https://t.co/5k1CRtHt9S

Brownsburg 2020 kicker/punter specialist Clay Chase will be in Bloomington this weekend for the Ohio State game. #iufb https://t.co/bUYCMqWnvW

JUST IN: The US Patent & Trademark Office has issued an initial decision on Ohio State's attempt to trademark the word "THE." They have refused the application.

