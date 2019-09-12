News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 12

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix was rated No. 8 by Pro Football Focus among 2019 quarterback performances with 40 or more dropbacks through two weeks of the 2019 season.
Seen on The Hoosier

Ten things to know about Ohio State before week three

Hoosiers by the Numbers: Two-Week Overview

Thomas staying patient, starting to identify contenders

Radio Show: Tom Allen previews No. 6 Ohio State

Headlines

Healthy Whop Philyor sets his sights on Ohio State -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana vs. Ohio State: How to watch, odds, analysis and more -- Crimson Quarry

Ohio State Football: Hoosiers could be the Buckeyes’ first real test -- Scarlet and Game

Limiting Justin Fields in the run game is Indiana’s biggest point of emphasis -- Land-Grant Holy Land

Indiana Week Mic Check: To the Victor Go the Spoils -- Eleven Warriors

