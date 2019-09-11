Redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix has started just two games for Indiana, but his toughest opponent is on deck, which provides a good opportunity to build an early resume for the single player who has pushed IU’s offense down the field most efficiently.



One major reason for his success is that Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has schemed a passing attack that allows the first-year starter to get rid of the ball quickly. Penix is tied for 14th (2.36 seconds) among quarterbacks with at least 50 snaps played in time spent in the pocket.

That’s made his offensive line’s job much easier – and vise versa.

“That’s our job,” IU offensive guard Simon Stepaniak said when asked about zero sacks through two games. “That’s our biggest priority is keeping him safe.”

That’s what the front five has done, as 48 of Penix’s 61 pass attempts have been taken without pressure. When Penix throws without pressure in his face, he completes 64 percent of his passes. On 12 of his pass attempts, Penix has experienced pressure and completed six of them, one for a touchdown.

When Penix spends more time in the pocket and looks deep down the field, his statistics show that he’s been closer to average than what his big arm shows on the field. He’s hit on just three of his 10 pass attempts greater than 20 yards, and two of the 10 attempts were dropped.

Even though Penix ranks No. 36 in the nation in passing yards (536), Pro Football Focus gives him the eighth-best passing grade among quarterbacks with at least 40 dropbacks. Other notable national quarterbacks rated as follows: Joe Burrow (No. 2, LSU), Justin Fields (No. 3, Ohio State), Jalen Hurts (No. 5, Oklahoma), Tua Tagovailoa (No. 6, Alabama), Tommy Stevens (No. 10, Mississippi State) and Elijah Sindelar (No. 55, Purdue).