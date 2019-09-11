The Hoosier Daily: September 11
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Defensive tackle Zion Rucker uses latest IU visit to kickoff relationship
Whop Philyor adds swagger, explosiveness to the IU offense
Tweets of the Day
Thanks coach Miller and coach Flint for today’s visit. pic.twitter.com/HkcIfWRFwE— Derrick Wesley (@Derrick84623544) September 10, 2019
PFF rates QB 2019 performances (40+ dropbacks) as follows:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 11, 2019
3. Justin Fields
5. Jalen Hurts
6. Tua Tagovailoa
8. Mike Penix #iufb
10. Tommy Stevens
55. Elijah Sindelar
Ryan Day said he recruited new Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and is not surprised to see him succeeding at IU, describing him as "very talented."— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 10, 2019
"I think he's going to have a really good career."
Shutout victory in the home opener. ✔️#IUFB pic.twitter.com/qZSCW3lgXK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 9, 2019
Guys, I understand the desire to heap praise on a young, talented QB, and yes, Michael Penix has track speed, but this is just absurd. Please, check the tape: https://t.co/PzASwF7pDp #iufb https://t.co/fRA4PFEsP2— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 10, 2019
Congratulations to #IUMS goalkeeper Sean Caulfield on being named the #B1G Defensive Player of the Week!— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) September 10, 2019
📝 https://t.co/gazw8iXqjv#Q49 | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/hsCrsLxLAJ
Headlines
