Tennessee defensive tackle Zion Rucker is emerging as a potential top-500 prospect in the 2021 class, and the Indiana staff reached out to him in hopes of beginning a relationship.

Rucker said he had been receiving mail from the Hoosiers for quite some time, but he hadn't actually had any contact with them until about a week after the Sept. 1 gate where staffs are allowed to reach out to 2021 prospects.