The Hoosier Daily: October 23

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Ten things to know about Nebraska

Juwan Burgess, safeties growing into form as 2019 progresses

Marcelino Ball making the plays that don't flash on box scores

Team Preview: Wisconsin

Baumgart: Scrimmage Sage

Morning Musings: October 22

1979 Holiday Bowl oral history: Bolstered by trip to Tijuana and timely prayer, IU stunned BYU -- Indianapolis Star

IU's Tom Coverdale: The day his mom got lost in Assembly Hall his world fell apart -- Indianapolis Star

Film room: How IU coordinator Kalen DeBoer has transformed Hoosiers' offense -- Indianapolis Star

IU defense shows it can finish -- Herald Bulletin

Red Report: Martinez, Pickering in full pads; Blackshirt tradition; Henrich 'very close' to playing; Johnson ready to help -- Journal Star

Maurice Washington will not play against Indiana; future with program 'still to be determined' -- Journal Star

USA Today Coaches Salaries: Indiana's Tom Allen Lowest-Paid Coach in Big Ten -- Hoosier Maven

Huskers to don black alternate jerseys for Indiana -- Omaha.com

{{ article.author_name }}