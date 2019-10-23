Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Romeo Langford won't play the season-opener for the Celtics. #iubb https://t.co/7Wmip4gq7a

Where B1G coach salaries rank per @usatodaysports (millions): 3. Harbaugh $7.50 8. Brohm $6.6 11. Franklin $5.65 12. Fitzgerald $5.14 14. Frost $5.0 18. Ferentz $4.8 22. Day $4.5 24. Dantonio $4.4 25. Chryst $4.15 29. Smith $4.0 37. Fleck $3.6 57. Locksley $2.5 71. Allen $1.8

Excited for you and your nephew to watch the Hoosiers take on Northwestern. I’ll definitely get that autograph for him🔴⚪️ #GoHoosiers #LEO https://t.co/efqznvaunX

OG Anunoby slashes in for the two-handed SLAM! 💪 #KiaTipOff19 on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/EWIJosBiMj

🚨 #IUFB TICKET PROMOTION🚨 CAN'T MISS OFFER to see the final two home games of 2019 at an unbeatable price‼️ Tickets starting at $60 for ✌️ B1G games‼️ 🎟️: https://t.co/P9h2jS2Jpp **ONLINE ONLY** 🗓️ Offer ends at 11:59pm ET on 10/31/19. #GoIU #IUFB pic.twitter.com/poim5A7kgR

They called it 'Beat Indiana' week in College Park. The Hoosier Network was there to see it all through. Watch the full recap from our weekend in the nation's capital: https://t.co/61i9xlr29a #iufb #iums pic.twitter.com/XVgHovldZR

1979 Holiday Bowl oral history: Bolstered by trip to Tijuana and timely prayer, IU stunned BYU -- Indianapolis Star

IU's Tom Coverdale: The day his mom got lost in Assembly Hall his world fell apart -- Indianapolis Star

Film room: How IU coordinator Kalen DeBoer has transformed Hoosiers' offense -- Indianapolis Star

IU defense shows it can finish -- Herald Bulletin

Red Report: Martinez, Pickering in full pads; Blackshirt tradition; Henrich 'very close' to playing; Johnson ready to help -- Journal Star

Maurice Washington will not play against Indiana; future with program 'still to be determined' -- Journal Star

USA Today Coaches Salaries: Indiana's Tom Allen Lowest-Paid Coach in Big Ten -- Hoosier Maven

Huskers to don black alternate jerseys for Indiana -- Omaha.com