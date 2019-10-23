The Hoosier Daily: October 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Ten things to know about Nebraska
Juwan Burgess, safeties growing into form as 2019 progresses
Marcelino Ball making the plays that don't flash on box scores
Welcome to the squad, @michaelshipp04!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 22, 2019
📝: https://t.co/l2CSPDdhZ4 pic.twitter.com/xU0f5sWewr
Romeo Langford won't play the season-opener for the Celtics. #iubb https://t.co/7Wmip4gq7a— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 22, 2019
Where B1G coach salaries rank per @usatodaysports (millions):— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) October 22, 2019
3. Harbaugh $7.50
8. Brohm $6.6
11. Franklin $5.65
12. Fitzgerald $5.14
14. Frost $5.0
18. Ferentz $4.8
22. Day $4.5
24. Dantonio $4.4
25. Chryst $4.15
29. Smith $4.0
37. Fleck $3.6
57. Locksley $2.5
71. Allen $1.8
Excited for you and your nephew to watch the Hoosiers take on Northwestern. I’ll definitely get that autograph for him🔴⚪️ #GoHoosiers #LEO https://t.co/efqznvaunX— C4💔 (@cjones1_) October 22, 2019
OG Anunoby slashes in for the two-handed SLAM! 💪#KiaTipOff19 on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/EWIJosBiMj— NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2019
🚨#IUFB TICKET PROMOTION🚨— IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) October 22, 2019
CAN'T MISS OFFER to see the final two home games of 2019 at an unbeatable price‼️
Tickets starting at $60 for ✌️ B1G games‼️
🎟️: https://t.co/P9h2jS2Jpp
**ONLINE ONLY**
🗓️ Offer ends at 11:59pm ET on 10/31/19.#GoIU #IUFB pic.twitter.com/poim5A7kgR
They called it 'Beat Indiana' week in College Park. The Hoosier Network was there to see it all through.— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) October 22, 2019
Watch the full recap from our weekend in the nation's capital: https://t.co/61i9xlr29a #iufb #iums pic.twitter.com/XVgHovldZR
1979 Holiday Bowl oral history: Bolstered by trip to Tijuana and timely prayer, IU stunned BYU -- Indianapolis Star
IU's Tom Coverdale: The day his mom got lost in Assembly Hall his world fell apart -- Indianapolis Star
Film room: How IU coordinator Kalen DeBoer has transformed Hoosiers' offense -- Indianapolis Star
IU defense shows it can finish -- Herald Bulletin
Red Report: Martinez, Pickering in full pads; Blackshirt tradition; Henrich 'very close' to playing; Johnson ready to help -- Journal Star
Maurice Washington will not play against Indiana; future with program 'still to be determined' -- Journal Star
USA Today Coaches Salaries: Indiana's Tom Allen Lowest-Paid Coach in Big Ten -- Hoosier Maven
Huskers to don black alternate jerseys for Indiana -- Omaha.com
