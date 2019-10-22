Team Preview: Wisconsin
Wisconsin's season came crashing down a year ago. After playing a 20-game Big Ten schedule as the best defensive team in the conference, the Badgers were blasted by 12-seed Oregon in the First Roun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news