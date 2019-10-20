Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tom Allen says Michael Penix will be evaluated more tomorrow, IU will know more then. Would not specify what the issue is, other than to say that it’s not related to the previous shoulder injury. Doesn’t think it’s long term issue. #iufb

The interception that sealed the win for @IndianaFootball ! You could say @CoachAllenIU and the team were pretty fired up! pic.twitter.com/UH7ZAwPpfU

"Sometimes in life, when it's hard, that's when we grow the most." Hey may have not won the starting job this fall, but was certainly ready when called upon tonight. It's safe to say that Peyton Ramsey ( @P_Rams12 ) has all the respect from @CoachAllenIU . #iufb pic.twitter.com/tCgC6uDQVG

Indiana can dream unusually big tonight, and Peyton Ramsey is a big part of the reason why -- Indianapolis Star

Peyton Ramsey does enough on the road as IU improves to 5-2, one win shy of bowl eligibility -- The Hoosier Network

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s injury not related to previous shoulder problem -- Hoosier Maven

Hoosiers pull out 34-28 win at Maryland -- Hoosier Sports Report

Maryland comes up short again in another missed chance against Indiana -- Washington Post

Maryland football outlasted by Indiana, 34-28 -- Testudo Times