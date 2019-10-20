The Hoosier Daily: October 20
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana inching toward promised breakthrough after tough win at Maryland
Fezler: Stevie Scott, O-line vital for success moving forward
Instant Reaction: Indiana 34, Maryland 28
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen says Michael Penix will be evaluated more tomorrow, IU will know more then. Would not specify what the issue is, other than to say that it’s not related to the previous shoulder injury. Doesn’t think it’s long term issue. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 19, 2019
The interception that sealed the win for @IndianaFootball!— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 19, 2019
You could say @CoachAllenIU and the team were pretty fired up! pic.twitter.com/UH7ZAwPpfU
"Sometimes in life, when it's hard, that's when we grow the most."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) October 20, 2019
Hey may have not won the starting job this fall, but was certainly ready when called upon tonight.
It's safe to say that Peyton Ramsey (@P_Rams12) has all the respect from @CoachAllenIU. #iufb pic.twitter.com/tCgC6uDQVG
Rumble young man rumble @Steviescott8_ #IUFB pic.twitter.com/z4C9Rzi73E— Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) October 19, 2019
Headlines
Indiana can dream unusually big tonight, and Peyton Ramsey is a big part of the reason why -- Indianapolis Star
Peyton Ramsey does enough on the road as IU improves to 5-2, one win shy of bowl eligibility -- The Hoosier Network
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s injury not related to previous shoulder problem -- Hoosier Maven
Hoosiers pull out 34-28 win at Maryland -- Hoosier Sports Report
Maryland comes up short again in another missed chance against Indiana -- Washington Post
Maryland football outlasted by Indiana, 34-28 -- Testudo Times
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.