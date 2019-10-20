News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 20

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana inching toward promised breakthrough after tough win at Maryland

Fezler: Stevie Scott, O-line vital for success moving forward

Instant Reaction: Indiana 34, Maryland 28

Final: Indiana 34, Maryland 28

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana can dream unusually big tonight, and Peyton Ramsey is a big part of the reason why -- Indianapolis Star

Peyton Ramsey does enough on the road as IU improves to 5-2, one win shy of bowl eligibility -- The Hoosier Network

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s injury not related to previous shoulder problem -- Hoosier Maven

Hoosiers pull out 34-28 win at Maryland -- Hoosier Sports Report

Maryland comes up short again in another missed chance against Indiana -- Washington Post

Maryland football outlasted by Indiana, 34-28 -- Testudo Times

