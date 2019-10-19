The Indiana Hoosiers are in College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins as the team looks to get its fifth win of the season. Maryland has last three of its last four after surging inside the AP Top-25 early in the season.

15:00 1Q

Indiana receives the kickoff from Maryland and freshman wide receiver David Ellis takes the football just past the 30-yard line to start the game. The Hoosiers, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., will look to put together a good opening drive.

13:03 1Q

Penix completed four passes to three different receivers on the opening drive for the Hoosiers. He also added a run of 18 yards on the first play of the game.

A five play, 69-yard drives is capped off by a Donovan Hale touchdown from 28-yards out. Penix twice showed great ball placement on the drive, but one was dropped. Hale uses his size to fend off Maryland's freshman cornerback Nick Cross for the score.

Indiana leads early, 7-0.

9:41 1Q

Three penalties coming form the Indiana secondary helps Maryland drive down the field on its first possession. Tyrell Pigrome caps off the drive on an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Maryland leaned on its running attack as expected. Seven rushes to just one pass for the Terps.

Game is now tied, 7-7.

6:32 1Q

Penix has accounted for 139 of Indiana's 144 total yards so far in the first quarter. He again takes the Hoosiers down the field, but Stevie Scott rumbles his way into the end zone on a three-yard score.

Both Indiana and Maryland are exchanging blows through the first quarter of play, but the Hoosiers have the advantage.

Indiana leads, 14-7

15:00 2Q

Indiana opens up the second quarter with Whop Philyor getting his first catch of the game. He was short of the line to gain, but Scott pounded his way on fourth and one to pick up the first down.

13:21 2Q

After a 28-yard reception to tight end Peyton Hendershot sent the Hoosiers into the red zone, Penix riffles a ball into he end zone that was tipped and intercepted.

Maryland takes over on the 20-yard line trailing by seven points.

12:05 2Q

Following the interception, Maryland's Javon Leake runs straight up the middle for a 60 yard touchdown that leads to a 14-point swing in favor of the Terrapins.

The game is now tied 14-14.

Peyton Ramsey comes in at quarterback for the Hoosiers.

7:36 2Q

With Ramsey at the helm, the offense moved into the red zone, but codlin't punch the ball in for a score. Logan Justus came on for a 21-yard field goal form the right hash and connects to give the Hoosiers to lead.

Justus is now 8-of-8 on the season Indiana leads 17-14.



4:09 2Q

Maryland's offense is clicking on both the ground and in the air. Tyrell Pigrome hit sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. down the sideline fora 40-yard completion for the Terrapins.

A few plays later, Pigrome finds Demus again for a 15-yard touchdown that gives Maryland its first lead of the game.

Maryland is now up 21-17.

0:24 2Q

Ramsey quickly drives Indiana down the field for a chance to score before the half. With time winding down and one timeout left, he tossed the ball into the end zone for Nick Westbrook, who fully extends for the touchdown grab from 24-yards out.

Indiana converts on the extra point and takes the lead 24-21 before halftime.

Maryland runs the ball to drain the clock and will receive the football for the second half.

15:00 3Q

Maryland gets the ball to start the second half and proceeds to go three and out.

Indiana takes over at the five yard line after a punt.

2:32 3Q

Scott is starting to get into a rhythm on the ground for Indiana. He ripped off big runs during the drive and brought his rushing total up to 96 on the day.

The sophomore running back maneuvered his way for his second touchdown of the game to extend the Indiana lead to 10 points.

The Hoosiers are up 31-21.

0:01 3Q

Two big plays for the Maryland offense propelled them to the Indiana one-yard line. First, Demus converted on a third and 17 play, and later Pigrome finds his tight end Tyler Mabry for a 53 yard completion.

On the following play, Leake raced into the end zone on a speed option for the touchdown.

Maryland cuts into the lead, but still trails 31-28.

15:00 4Q

On the kickoff following Leake's touchdown, Ellis fumbles the ball but it is recovered by senior Khalil Bryant on the two yard line. Indiana will have the ball up three points.

7:56 4Q

Both teams are going back and forth punting the football to this point. Indiana put together a solid drive, but ran the ball on third and three and failed to convert. Rather than going for it on fourth down inside Maryland's 40, Tom Allen elected to punt.

Both teams are hanging around and need a score. The Hoosiers are still up by three points.

2:49 4Q

Indiana goes three and out, but immediately gets the ball back after safety Juwan Burgess strips the football from Leake and recovers at the 16-yard line. However, the Hoosiers settle for a field goal after three plays.

Justus connects from 34 yards out and extends the lead to six points.

Indiana leads 34-28.



FINAL

With nearly a minute left in the game and no timeouts, Maryland was hurrying down the field down by six points. However, a Pigrome overthrow fell into the hands of Indiana's Reese Taylor.

It was the second fourth-quarter takeaway for the Hoosiers, and the one that sealed the game.

Indiana wins 34-28.

Indiana offensive leaders



Passing: Peyton Ramsey, 20-27, 193 yards and 1 touchdown

Receiving: Peyton Hendershot, 6 receptions, 95 yards and 1 touchdown

Rushing: Stevie Scott, 18 rushes, 108 yards and 2 touchdowns