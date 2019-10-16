Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Former #iufb LB Tegray Scales is drafted by the Dallas Renegades in the ninth round of the third phase. #iufb

Most missed tackles forced after the catch, FBS WRs, through Week 7: Kalija Lipscomb, Vandy: 17 Devin Duvernay, Texas: 14 Jauan Jenning, Tenn: 13 Whop Philyor, Indiana: 12 T Harris, J Calhoun, TJ Simmons, B Aiyuk, L Bowden & S Surratt tied with 11

October 15, 1988: Indiana's Anthony Thompson continues his dominant performance in Big Ten play as #iufb defeats Minnesota 33-13 behind AT's 139 yards and 3 TD's on the ground. Indiana would move to 3-0 in conference play with the win. @IndianaFootball @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/p7UPp0vAkB

Can IU basketball coach Archie Miller compensate for team's lost offense with defense? -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers shoot for consistency going into Maryland -- Hoosier Sports Report

Michael Penix Jr. and Whop Philyor's connection key to IU football's success against Maryland -- Indiana Daily Student

‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network

VIDEO: Answering Your Indiana Basketball Questions, Starting With Rob Phinisee's Point Guard Load -- Hoosier Maven

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison -- October 15, 2019

Mike Locksley confirms senior starter out for remainder of season -- Saturday Tradition

Film breakdown: What went wrong against Purdue? -- Testudo Times

Maryland football fan confidence drops to new season low in Week 7 FanPulse Top 25 -- Testudo Times

Maryland football opens as 5-point underdog to Indiana -- Testudo Times