The Hoosier Daily: October 16

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Ten things to know about Maryland

One-on-One with Trey Patterson

Tegray Scales drafted into the XFL by the Dallas Renegades

Indiana has an opportunity to air it out against Maryland

Can IU basketball coach Archie Miller compensate for team's lost offense with defense? -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers shoot for consistency going into Maryland -- Hoosier Sports Report

Michael Penix Jr. and Whop Philyor's connection key to IU football's success against Maryland -- Indiana Daily Student

‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network

VIDEO: Answering Your Indiana Basketball Questions, Starting With Rob Phinisee's Point Guard Load -- Hoosier Maven

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison -- October 15, 2019

Mike Locksley confirms senior starter out for remainder of season -- Saturday Tradition

Film breakdown: What went wrong against Purdue? -- Testudo Times

Maryland football fan confidence drops to new season low in Week 7 FanPulse Top 25 -- Testudo Times

Maryland football opens as 5-point underdog to Indiana -- Testudo Times

----

{{ article.author_name }}