The Hoosier Daily: October 16
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Ten things to know about Maryland
One-on-One with Trey Patterson
Tegray Scales drafted into the XFL by the Dallas Renegades
Tweets of the Day
Former #iufb LB Tegray Scales is drafted by the Dallas Renegades in the ninth round of the third phase. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 15, 2019
Most missed tackles forced after the catch, FBS WRs, through Week 7:— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) October 15, 2019
Kalija Lipscomb, Vandy: 17
Devin Duvernay, Texas: 14
Jauan Jenning, Tenn: 13
Whop Philyor, Indiana: 12
T Harris, J Calhoun, TJ Simmons, B Aiyuk, L Bowden & S Surratt tied with 11
October 15, 1988: Indiana's Anthony Thompson continues his dominant performance in Big Ten play as #iufb defeats Minnesota 33-13 behind AT's 139 yards and 3 TD's on the ground. Indiana would move to 3-0 in conference play with the win. @IndianaFootball @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/p7UPp0vAkB— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) October 15, 2019
Headlines
Can IU basketball coach Archie Miller compensate for team's lost offense with defense? -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers shoot for consistency going into Maryland -- Hoosier Sports Report
Michael Penix Jr. and Whop Philyor's connection key to IU football's success against Maryland -- Indiana Daily Student
‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network
VIDEO: Answering Your Indiana Basketball Questions, Starting With Rob Phinisee's Point Guard Load -- Hoosier Maven
The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison -- October 15, 2019
Mike Locksley confirms senior starter out for remainder of season -- Saturday Tradition
Film breakdown: What went wrong against Purdue? -- Testudo Times
Maryland football fan confidence drops to new season low in Week 7 FanPulse Top 25 -- Testudo Times
Maryland football opens as 5-point underdog to Indiana -- Testudo Times
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.