The Indiana offense has featured high-percentage throws for redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and we haven't seen a long touchdown since the season opener against Ball State. The team will have a chance to exploit Maryland's man-to-man defense on Saturday and allow the deep passing attack to break out.

Indiana's redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has eclipsed 300 yards passing just one time this season, dating back to the season opener against Ball State on Aug. 31 when he threw for 326. Against a Maryland team that will give opposing offenses one-on-one opportunities, this week could be a breakout game for Penix and the passing game deep down the field.

"They’ll go cover zero in the middle of the field sometimes and that’s when we need to make them pay because they’re bringing the pressure," Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook said of the Terrapins. "We know we gotta make our plays. They’re giving it to us, we just gotta take it.”

Westbrook was the beneficiary of a 75-yard touchdown strike against the Cardinals back in week one and since the opening day victory, we just haven't seen the long balls come as frequently as many may have expected. The fifth year senior has tallied just 12 receptions since then. His longest has gone for 19 yards in that timeframe.

He said he doesn't concern himself with individual stats and celebrates no matter who receives the ball. He said that's just the nature of this offense, you never know who is going to breakout. He fights to get open even if he's the third or fourth read on a play because Penix may still throw the ball his way.

Whether its Westbrook, wide receiver Whop Philyor or tight end Peyton Hendershot, Saturday's game against Maryland marks a true test for Indiana's passing attack. Players will have to win individual matchups and Penix will have to deliver accurate throws, which he's done already this season.

“He’s just shown a lot of poise as a freshman guy out there," Westbrook said of Penix. "You’d never guess that this is his first year starting.”

Maryland has allowed two of its three Big Ten starting quarterbacks to easily throw for over 300 yards against them. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was two yards short of 400, while Purdue's backup quarterback Jack Plummer completed 33 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns last week.

The problem within the Terrapins' pass defense lies within the center of the defense. Maryland linebackers Ayinde Eley and Isaiah Davis have combined to allow 33 receptions on 36 targets, good for nearly 92% reception percentage in coverage. Philyor and Hendershot will be two targets for Penix over the middle of the field.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Penix has done a good job of leading his receivers away from coverage with his throws, allowing players like Philyor to get more yards after the catch.

On the boundary, the two teams will have experience versus experience when Westbrook lines up against Maryland's senior cornerback Antoine Brooks.

Brooks earned second-team All Big Ten honors a season ago and was added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and the Bednarik Award watch list during the preseason of 2019. However, through six games this season, he's been the team's most targeted defender. Brooks has seen the ball thrown at him 29 times this season and has allowed 21 catches for 225 yards.

“That’s how man-to-man coverage is, it’s kind of a make or break type of thing," Westbrook said. "Especially with the guys we have at wideout, we’re real explosive and can make those plays. It happened that way last year when we played them so I'm looking forward to taking advantage of the same thing this year.”

A season ago quarterback Peyton Ramsey led the Hoosiers to a 34-32 victory over the Terrapins. He completed passes to eight different receivers and three had receptions of 25 yards or more. Westbrook accounted for three catches, 41 yards and a score, with his longest reception being 19 yards.

Indiana will look to have similar success, but with Penix at the helm of the offense, there's no telling just how high the ceiling is for the passing attack.