TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 14th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Q: #AskIUBB Which player on the team is the most effective at keeping his teammates in a positive and aggressive mode during a game when momentum seems to be shifting to the opponent? Go #IUBB !! - @aluke_ A: @TrayceJackson & @JoeyBrunk keep things hype. 😤 pic.twitter.com/aKPZA22J9B

The IU alum with his first pro catch. #iufb https://t.co/e80cPvFZdb

Both Al Durham and Jordan Geronimo noted the 'tremendous' impact Coach Hunter has made since his arrival. #iubb "He's really put his footprint on this team."

Jackson-Davis: "Jordan (Geromino) has been really, really good. High energy. Freak athlete... The sky is the limit for him." #iubb

Uncertainty looms for Indiana basketball, but depth and star power are definite-- The Hoosier Network

MILLER SAYS CROSSROADS IS A GO, FOR NOW-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU basketball is deep and experienced. Everything else is uncertain. 'How do you plan what you don't know?'-- Indy Star

