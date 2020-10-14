TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 14th

The Hoosier Daily: October 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Omar Cooper has connections with several B1G schools
Despite bizarre offseason, Tom Allen acknowledges expectations are high
WATCH: Archie Miller at IU media day
WATCH: IU players media day Q&A
Indiana basketball media day notes and quotes
Tweets of the Day
A familiar face front and center. 😏@nick_west15 | #ProIU https://t.co/uRTWjGosKS— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 14, 2020
✨Shine bright ✨ pic.twitter.com/2h2D6feOvT— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) October 13, 2020
Congrats #IUFB alum #8 @Tegray_Scales8 on joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad 🙏🏾 #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/nKE2nYxaWF— Mike Pechac 📚🏈🎓 (@coachpechac) October 13, 2020
Q: #AskIUBB Which player on the team is the most effective at keeping his teammates in a positive and aggressive mode during a game when momentum seems to be shifting to the opponent? Go #IUBB!!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 13, 2020
- @aluke_
A: @TrayceJackson & @JoeyBrunk keep things hype. 😤 pic.twitter.com/aKPZA22J9B
The IU alum with his first pro catch. #iufb https://t.co/e80cPvFZdb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 14, 2020
Both Al Durham and Jordan Geronimo noted the 'tremendous' impact Coach Hunter has made since his arrival. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 13, 2020
"He's really put his footprint on this team."
Jackson-Davis: "Jordan (Geromino) has been really, really good. High energy. Freak athlete... The sky is the limit for him." #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 13, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball is deep and experienced. Everything else is uncertain. 'How do you plan what you don't know?'-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS TRYING TO DEVELOP DEEP WR CORPS ALONGSIDE PHILYOR-- Hoosier Sports Report
MILLER SAYS CROSSROADS IS A GO, FOR NOW-- Hoosier Sports Report
Uncertainty looms for Indiana basketball, but depth and star power are definite-- The Hoosier Network
DIPRIMIO NOTEBOOK: Hoosiers Closing In On Season Opener-- IU Athletics
Indiana Basketball Hosts Virtual Media Day-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
