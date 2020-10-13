As a child growing up in Indiana, Tom Allen watched Bill Mallory lead the Indiana football program to greatness. When he was introduced as the head coach in 2016, Allen spoke about how it had been 50 years since a Big Ten title, 26 years since winning a bowl game and 10 years since having a winning season.

The Hoosiers and Allen achieved a winning season in 2019, going 8-5 in a year that could have easily featured 10 wins if they caught a few breaks against Michigan State and Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

However, it is the first two – the types of things he watched Mallory do as a child – that has Allen most excited about the 2020 season as he brings in his most talented team under his tenure.

“We have a lot of good players, I am excited about it and that is why I wanted to play this season. We could have the best team we have had here in a long time. This is the season I’ve been looking forward to,” Allen told TheHoosier.com.

Despite playing in a rather odd time with the Covid-19 pandemic initially sidelining the season and nobody sure how long or what a Big Ten season will look like, Allen has every right to be excited.

The Hoosiers bring back Michael Penix under center, and if he can stay healthy, the offense can put up some numbers with Stevie Scott, Whop Philyor and Peyton Hendershot. Defensively, Indiana brings back eight of 11 starters.