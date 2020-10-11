 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 11th
The Hoosier Daily: October 11th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Jack Tuttle embracing role for Hoosiers with confidence


Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

Bryant Fitzgerald, Jovan Swann continue to progress for IU football defense-- Indy Star

Will the Hoosiers improve their tackling? Well ... they’re working on it-- Crimson Quarry

You Are Not Alone: Kari Zumach-- IU Athletics

‘We got to tell our story’: The IU 10’s fight for racial justice in ’60s Indiana-- The Athletic Indiana

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Andy Katz (@theandykatz) from the March Madness 365 Podcast joins the show to discuss his Top 10 Player of the Year candidates.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

{{ article.author_name }}