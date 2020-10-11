TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 11th

The Hoosier Daily: October 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Two weeks ‘til the real thing. 👏 pic.twitter.com/R38wXBkJEP— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 11, 2020
🙌 🙌 🙌 @aslegers #ProIU https://t.co/PMwJGSKxhE— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) October 11, 2020
Rowe “trademarks” 0-1 cutter f/ LHP down RF line for 2B, product of bat path. Quality body direction with max bat speed creates bat path w/ room for error / ability to turn late to inner half pitch. There’s more success on “trademark” than cap, advanced concept for young hitter. pic.twitter.com/5SB3BEgpDx— Jeff Mercer (@JeffMercer54) October 10, 2020
Fall Ball Saturday! #GoIU ⚪️🔴🥎 pic.twitter.com/WUttXyN8Ac— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) October 10, 2020
Recruiting note: 2021 RB commit Trenten Howland says he plans on coming to IU midyear. Illinois is not playing H.S. football until the spring.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 10, 2020
"I'm all 100 percent with it. I came to that decision yesterday ... I'm ready. I just have to go down there and get things done." #iufb
14 days 'til 🏈 = 14 @pey_hendy plays.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 10, 2020
The YAC monster is ready for a big season with @IndianaFootball.#IUFB // @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/uUw8oPZsi8
Headlines
Bryant Fitzgerald, Jovan Swann continue to progress for IU football defense-- Indy Star
Will the Hoosiers improve their tackling? Well ... they’re working on it-- Crimson Quarry
You Are Not Alone: Kari Zumach-- IU Athletics
‘We got to tell our story’: The IU 10’s fight for racial justice in ’60s Indiana-- The Athletic Indiana
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Andy Katz (@theandykatz) from the March Madness 365 Podcast joins the show to discuss his Top 10 Player of the Year candidates.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
