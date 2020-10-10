Coming out of high school, there were not many quarterbacks better than Jack Tuttle.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback was a four-star quarterback, rated as the nation’s fourth best pro-style quarterback and earned a place in the 2017 Elite 11 Finals all while throwing for over 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns and completed close to 70 percent of his passes.

He surprised everyone when he committed to Utah over offers from the likes of Alabama, Southern California, Nebraska and LSU. He surprised even more people when he opted to transfer out of Utah for Indiana, where his father, Jay was a walk-on kicker for Bill Mallory. Despite the bumpy road to Bloomington, the Indiana coaching staff is thrilled to have the redshirt sophomore on the roster.

Indiana first-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan told the media this week that Tuttle has a great relationship with his teammates, including starting quarterback Michael Penix.

“I am proud of the room we have and the relationships among the players,” Sheridan said.

All that is nice, but how is the quarterback progressing on the field?

“Jack is making improvements and has come miles since he first got here," Sheridan added. "He has gained the trust and confidence of his teammates and continues to get better. His knowledge and comfortability with his teammates and his ability to communicate with them is where he has really improved."

Head coach Tom Allen has mentioned several times during fall camp that Tuttle has been throwing the ball well and has impressed.