Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Notes from Dawson Garcia's interview on Instagram Live with @TiptonEdits including: -Will be at Marquette this weekend -Will make a decision by Nov. 20 - Met with Tom Ostrom tonight -Said the #iubb fanbase is "for real." https://t.co/S5WHJq0q1H

He was in 10 Things last week, but it bears repeating: OG Anunoby has been fantastic this season on both ends. Passing/driving game has reached a new level. Raptors really moving the ball tonight.

Thank you all for the prayers and support. Surgery went well. I trust Gods plan for me and my future. I’ll be back 🙏🏾‼️ #TrustTheProcess #LEO pic.twitter.com/GkuwuiWp9i

Inbox: IU is creating “IU Football Bowl Central”. It is intended to give fans a chance to look at IU’s potential bowl game locations and updates on important dates in regard to events and travel. #iufb https://t.co/Ykd9FE2dmm

🚨 #IUFB Ticket Promotion🚨 As @IndianaFootball heads into a buy week make sure to jump on this ticket offer for the last home game of the season‼️ Available while supplies last. 👉💲35 for a General Admission Ticket➕Food Voucher *ONLINE ONLY 🎟️ https://t.co/N7CAmkmGOJ #GoIU pic.twitter.com/TXBez8itow

'Mind Your Banners' podcast: (Almost) everything is great with IU -- Indianapolis Star

POTB 300: Recapping Indiana’s win over Western Illinois and looking ahead -- Inside The Hall

Third Year Under Archie Miller is Different — and it Has to Be -- Hoosier Maven

IU Film Room: Indiana vs. Western Illinois -- IUFilmRoom.com

OPINION: Losing Michael Penix Jr. is a huge loss for IU football -- Indiana Daily Student