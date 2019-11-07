The Hoosier Daily: November 7
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Notes from Dawson Garcia's interview on Instagram Live with @TiptonEdits including:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 7, 2019
-Will be at Marquette this weekend
-Will make a decision by Nov. 20
- Met with Tom Ostrom tonight
-Said the #iubb fanbase is "for real."https://t.co/S5WHJq0q1H
He was in 10 Things last week, but it bears repeating: OG Anunoby has been fantastic this season on both ends. Passing/driving game has reached a new level. Raptors really moving the ball tonight.— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 7, 2019
Thank you all for the prayers and support. Surgery went well. I trust Gods plan for me and my future.— Mike Penix Jr. (@themikepenix) November 6, 2019
I’ll be back 🙏🏾‼️ #TrustTheProcess #LEO pic.twitter.com/GkuwuiWp9i
👏 👏 👏 to #IUFB's @haydonw123 for being named a @RayGuyAward candidate!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 6, 2019
📝 https://t.co/u5UvF0kYJj pic.twitter.com/fKVpO3v6Pl
Inbox: IU is creating “IU Football Bowl Central”.— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) November 6, 2019
It is intended to give fans a chance to look at IU’s potential bowl game locations and updates on important dates in regard to events and travel. #iufb https://t.co/Ykd9FE2dmm
🚨#IUFB Ticket Promotion🚨— IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) November 6, 2019
As @IndianaFootball heads into a buy week make sure to jump on this ticket offer for the last home game of the season‼️ Available while supplies last.
👉💲35 for a General Admission Ticket➕Food Voucher
*ONLINE ONLY
🎟️https://t.co/N7CAmkmGOJ#GoIU pic.twitter.com/TXBez8itow
Headlines
----
