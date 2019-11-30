The Hoosier Daily: November 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Intel: Damarjhe Lewis commits to Indiana, reactions to visits
Before the Snap: Indiana at Purdue
Tweets of the Day
The fourth Saturday in November. pic.twitter.com/ziiHLsZZbH— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 29, 2019
It’s Bucket Day! #iufb pic.twitter.com/dF6qJDot4I— Old Dude (@sb1333) November 30, 2019
#IUFB #IUBB— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) November 30, 2019
🤝
#SSAH pic.twitter.com/gEUnkUp5NC
#iubb opens as a 17.5-point favorite vs. South Dakota St., ou/148. Pomeroy puts it at 17 & gives the Hoosiers a 94% chance of victory. The Hoosiers are 5-1 against the spread this season with 5 overs, fwiw.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) November 29, 2019
Headlines
Justus making dreams a reality at IU -- Hoosier Sports Report
Peyton Ramsey's pre-game routine? Watch high school football -- Indianapolis Star
Bucket always Hoosiers' priority -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Thompson gaining confidence with three-point shot -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU seeks bounceback game from secondary against rival Purdue -- Herald Bulletin
‘What have you done today to beat Purdue’: IU searching for revenge in Bucket game -- The Hoosier Network
3 keys to beat the Boilermakers -- Hoosier State of Mind
‘It’s Personal’ – IU Aims To Win Back the Bucket -- IU Athletics
----
