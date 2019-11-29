Indiana will travel to face Purdue for its final game of the season. The Hoosiers will have an eight-win season and the Old Oaken Bucket on the line before heading into the post season.

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey hands the ball off to running back Stevie Scott against Michigan on Nov. 23, 2019. (USA Today Images)

Setting the Scene

The Old Oaken Bucket has been in Purdue's possession for two season, and Indiana is looking to reclaim it after a season that surpassed expectations. It also marks the final chance for the Hoosiers to claim a victory in the regular season, but for the first time since 2016 the team will be headed to a bowl game while the boilermakers sit at 4-7. Injuries have derailed Purdue's season as it is down to its third-string quarterback and has been without star wide receiver Rondale Moore for the past seven weeks. However, that hasn't stopped the team from sitting at second in the conference in passing yards in the Big Ten. Indiana's secondary was torn apart by Michigan last week and will have to improve against Purdue's potent passing attack when the team travels to West Lafayette.

Positional Matchup to Watch

Indiana's secondary vs. Purdue's wide receivers As already mentioned, quarterback injuries haven't slowed down Purdue this season. Former walk-on signal caller Aiden O'Connell will be playing in his third game of the season and freshman wide receiver David Bell has been the team's best pass catcher after the injury to Moore early in the season. Indiana allowed Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson to throw for 366 yards and five touchdowns. Bell has hauled in 77 passes for 899 yards and six touchdowns on the year. For the Hoosiers to match up, they'll have to be more aggressive in coverage as they only tallied one pass breakup against the Wolverines. Freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen may be in for another busy day in coverage as the team's best cover corner.

X-Factor for Indiana

Peyton Ramsey The reason I'm naming Peyton Ramsey the X-Factor for this game is simple, he is the one leading Indiana at this point in the season. The Hoosiers will have the chance to finish out the season with a victory and an eight-win season, in rivalry week no less. He will be crucial for keeping the team focused throughout the game and will have to orchestrate the offense should the game turn into a shootout. Indiana and Purdue are the two best passing offenses in the Big Ten, so I'm expecting the ball to be tossed around by both teams for a majority of the game.

Players to watch for Purdue

David Bell, Wide Receiver With the status of Moore still uncertain for the game, Bell will be the focal point of Purdue's offense. He's far and away the team's most talented receiver aside from Moore and will be implemented heavy after seeing Indiana's horrendous performance last week. He's averaged just over 81 yards per game, but since Moore's injury Bell has topped 100 yards five times, including a 197 yard performance against Iowa. Bryce Hopkins, Tight End Second on the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns for Purdue is fifth-year senior tight end Bryce Hopkins. He started the season strong with three touchdown catches in two games but fell off before last week's matchup with Wisconsin. Against the Badgers, Hopkins snagged eight passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 53 catches, 688 yards and five touchdowns. Ben Holt, Linebacker Within a sometimes porous defense lies linebacker Ben Holt for the Boilermakers, who's been the team's best tackler all season. The fifth-year senior has posted double-digit tackles in six games this season and has 105 on the season, nearly double the next closest Purdue defender. Indiana's Stevie Scott may not be available for the game, meaning it may be difficult for the Hoosiers to develop a running game, despite the Boilermakers' run defense.

Prediction